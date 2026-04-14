Report: Moana Pasifika to be dumped from Super Rugby Pacific

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Moana Pasifika's time in Super Rugby Pacific will reportedly come to an end at the completion of this season, reducing the competition to just 10 teams.

According to a News Corp report on Tuesday afternoon, Moana's playing group was earlier in the day informed that the franchise would not play on next season, due to a lack of funding.

It means that after starting out as a 12-team competition in 2022, Super Rugby Pacific will from 2027 be contested by only 10 sides, with Melbourne Rebels having been wound up at the end of the 2024 season amid crippling financial debts.

Owners of the Rebels continue their legal action against Rugby Australia, though the national body is confident it has the firmer standing and will win the case when it heads to court in Melbourne.

ESPN has approached Super Rugby and New Zealand Rugby officials for comment.

Augustine Pulu of Moana Pasifika is tackled. Michael Bradley/Getty Images

Noise around Moana's future has been bubbling away for some time, with a proposal at one point even suggesting the franchise could have merged with the Rebels. But concerns grew around the team's future over the offseason when questions around the financial stability of majority owners Pasifika Medical Associate began to surface.

The expansion franchise, that was originally set up by New Zealand Rugby with the help of World Rugby, enjoyed its best season last year when All Blacks star Ardie Savea signed on as their prized recruit, the back-rower later declaring he was "home" after multiple sensational performances that later earned him the competition's player of the year award.

But Savea's decision to spend the 2026 season in Japan, under new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie, immediately raised doubts about Moana's ability to compete consistently in Super Rugby this season, with the team now having so far managed just an opening win over the Fijian Drua through the first nine rounds of the season.

Coach Tana Umaga has meanwhile signed on with the All Blacks as a member of Rennie's staff, meaning the franchise would have been looking for a new leader beyond this season regardless. Umaga earlier in the year hit out at local rivals, the Blues, saying the franchise did "not want us here".

Moana had also struggled to nail down a homebase of their own, playing at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium, in Pukekohe, Rotorua and Albany throughout their four-year existence. The team had taken a game to Samoa and was hoping to play one match in Tonga this year, only for the plan to be scrubbed when a major sponsor was unable to be found.

If Moana are confirmed to be headed for the scrapheap it will leave Super Rugby with yet another challenging midseason narrative, right at a time when it is getting ready to celebrate "Super Round" as the official opening act of Christchurch's One New Zealand Stadium in 10 days' time.

Moana will in the meantime head to Sydney on Friday night for their clash with the Waratahs, a match that will be played in front of Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle.