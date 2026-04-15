Super Rugby Pacific Teams: Round 10 lineups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

It has been a big couple of days in Super Rugby Pacific, headlined by the unfortunate news about Moana Pasifika.

Thankfully, Tana Umaga's team will see out the remainder of the season, starting with Friday night's clash with the Waratahs.

And can you believe it? That's where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be on hand!

Good luck with your tips. Haven't got a tipping comp together yet? Don't worry, you've still got plenty of time, join ESPN Footytips today!

[Note: all odds correct 11am 15/4]

Friday, April 17

Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand 5:05pm (AEST)

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Cole Forbes, AJ Lam, Xavier Taele, Codemeru Vai, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie, Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papali'i, Anton Segner, Sam Darry, Patrick Tuipulotu, Marcel Renata, Bradley Slater, Mason Tupaea. Replacements: Kurt Eklind, Ben Ake, Sam Matenga, Josh Beehre, Torian Barnes, Malachi Wrampling, Taufa Funaki, Pita Akhi

Highlanders: Taine Robinson, Caleb Tangitau, Taniela Tele'a, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Jona Nareki, Cam Millar, Adam Lennox; Nikora Broughton, Veveni Lasaqa, Mitch Dunshea, Te Kamaka Howden, Angus Ta'avao, Jack Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Replacements: Soane Vikena, Josh Bartlett, Saula Ma'u, Oliver Haig, Lucas Casey, Folau Fakatava, Xavier Tito-Harris, Finn Hurley

Officials: Referee: Jordan Way Assistant Referees: Damon Murphy; Jeremy Markey TMO: James Leckie

Prediction: Are the Hurricanes just that good, or did the Blues have an off night? That is the question many pundits and fans alike were left pondering after the Aucklanders were hammered in Wellington. The Highlanders meanwhile had their chances to knock over the Brumbies, but were left to lament some poor passing choices and a shoddy lineout. The Blues should be too good here, but it may take them a while to break down the Highlanders' resistance. Blues by 17.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Blues: $1.13, -13.5 $1.90; Highlanders: $5.50, +13.5 $1.85

Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 7:35pm (AEST)

Waratahs: Sid Harvey, Andrew Kellaway, Joey Walton, Lawson Creighton, Max Jorgensen, Jack Debreczeni, Jake Gordon; Pete Samu, Charlie Gamble, Angus Scott-Young, Miles Amatosero, Matt Philip, Daniel Botha, Ethan Dobbins, Tom Lambert. Replacements: Folau Fainga'a, Isaac Kailea, Siosifa Amone, Angus Blyth, Clem Halaholo, Jamie Adamson, Teddy Wilson, Triston Reilly

Moana: William Havili, Tuan Tuatima, Solomon Alaimalo, Tevita Latu, Glen Vaihu, Patrick Pellegrini, Melani Matavao; Semisi Tupou Ta'eiloa, Semisi Paea, Miracle Faiilagi (c), Veikoso Poloniati, Tom Savage, Chris Apoua, Millenium Sanerivi, Abraham Pole. Replacements: Samiuela Moli, Malakai Hala-Ngatai, Paula Latu, Jimmy Tupou, Ola Tauelangi, Jonathan Taumateine, Faletoi Peni, Tyler Pulini

Officials: Referee: Angus Mabey; Assistant Referees: Mike Winter, Ben Woolerton; TMO: Aaron Paterson

Prediction: Right now, everyone is feeling for the players and staff at Moana Pasifika. They will be desperate to bring some happiness to the group following news they won't play on next season, and do actually have a win in Sydney to show to draw on this Friday. However, this is a must-win for the Waratahs and while teams can typically use bad news or a coaching change as motivation, NSW should have too much class and set-piece quality here. Look for a bounce-back game from youngster Sid Harvey, while Angus Scott-Young earns his first start of the year. Waratahs by 15.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Waratahs: $1.04, +21.5 $1.90; Moana: $9, +21.5 $1.85

Saturday, April 18

FMG Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand 5:05pm (AEST)

Chiefs: Liam Coombes-Fabling, Leroy Carter, Quinn Tupaea, Reon Paul, Kyren Taumoefolau, Damian McKenzie, Cortez Ratima; Simon Parker, Luke Jacobson (capt), Samipeni Finau, Seuseu Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Josh Lord, George Dyer, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ollie Norris. Replacements: Brodie McAlister, Jared Proffit, Reuben O'Neill, Fita Sa, Kaylum Boshier, Wallace Sititi, Xavier Roe, Josh Jacomb.

Hurricanes: Callum Harkin, Josh Moorby, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett (co-capt), Fehi Fineanganofo, Ruben Love, Cam Roigard; Peter Lakai, Du'Plessis Kirifi (co-capt), Devan Flanders, Warner Dearns, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Pasilio Tosi, Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia. Replacements: Jacob Devery, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Tevita Mafileo, Caleb Delany, Brad Shields, Braydon Iose, Ere Enari, Jone Rova.

Officials: Referee: Ben O'Keeffe; Assistant Referees: Todd Petrie, Warwick Lahmert; TMO: Richard Kelly

Prediction: The clear game of the round. The Hurricanes' road to a first title since 2016 undergoes its sternest examination in this one, with the Chiefs having put together two quality showings since they scraped past the Force in Perth. This really is flip-a-coin territory, and the result won't likely be decided until the final few minutes. It's easy to tip the Chiefs at home, but I just think the Hurricanes are travelling that well, all over the park, they can pick up yet another road win. Hurricanes by 2.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Chiefs: $1.72, -1.5 $1.87; Hurricanes: $2.05, +1.5 $1.87

Tom Wright will play his first game of the season after recovering from an ACL injury suffered in 2025 Hannah Peters/Getty Images

GIO Stadium, Canberra, Australia, 7:35pm (AEST)

Brumbies: Tom Wright, Ollie Sapsford, Kaden Pritchard, David Feliuai, Corey Toole, Declan Meredith, Ryan Lonergan; Tuaina Taii Tualima, Luke Reimer, Cadeyrn Neville, Lachlan Shaw, Allan Alaalatoa, Billy Pollard, James Slipper. Replacements: Lachie Lonergan, Blake Schoupp, Dracy Breen, Toby McPherson, Rory Scott, Klayton Thorne, Tane Edmed, Andy Muirhead

Drua: Isikeli Rabitu, Isikeli Basiyalo, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Virimi Vakatava, Manasa Mataele, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Isoa Tuwai, Kitione Salawa, Etonia Waqa, Isoa Nasilasila, Temo Mayanavanua (c), Samuela Tawake, Zuriel Togiatama, Emosi Tuqiri. Replacements: Kavaia Tagivetaua, Penaia Cakobau, Mesake Doge, Mesake Vocevoce, Joseva Tamani, Simione Kuruvoli, Kemu Valetini, Inia Tabuavou

Officials: Referee: James Doleman Assistant Referees: Marcus Playle; Fraser Hannon TMO: Glenn Newman

Prediction: Allan Alaalatoa one week, Tom Wright the next. The good news keeps coming for the Brumbies who welcome back the Wallabies fullback for this one. They have enjoyed a great rest following their win over Highlanders last Friday, and have named an imposing lineup here, save for the omission of the injured Charlie Cale. The Drua remain winless on the road this season and while they gave a good account of themselves in Canberra two years ago, really troubling the Brumbies scrum, it's hard to see them competing too well here. Brumbies by 18.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Brumbies: $1.02, -22.5 $1.90; Drua: $11, +22.5 $1.85

HBF Park, Perth, Australia, 9:55pm (AEST)

Force: Mac Grealy, Zac Lomax, George Bridge, Bayley Kuenzle, Dylan Pietsch, Ben Donaldson, Henry Robertson; Vaioline Ekuasi, Carlo Tizzano, Nicholas Champion de Crespigny, Darcy Swain, Jeremy Williams, Misinale Epenisa, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Tom Robertson. Replacements: Nic Dolly, Sef Fa'agase, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Franco Molina, Will Harris, Nathan Hastie, Hamish Stewart, Kurtley Beale

Crusaders: Johnny McNicholl, Chay Fihaki, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Dallas McLeod (capt), Macca Springer, Taha Kemara, Louie Chapman; Johnny Lee, Dom Gardiner, Jamie Hannah, Tahlor Cahill, Seb Calder, George Bell, Finlay Brewis. Replacements: Manumaua Letiu, George Bower, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Will Tucker, Corey Kellow, Noah Hotham, Rivez Reihana, Sevu Reece.

Officials: Referee: Reuben Keane Assistant Referees: Nic Berry, Louis Trisley; TMO: Brett Cronan

Prediction: The Force will be kicking themselves over the result in Fiji, that was a game they really should have won. The travel home after such an exhausting clash is always a tough hurdle to overcome, but they have star flanker Carlo Tizzano back from injury while Darcy Swain is there to upset the Crusaders lineout. Zac Lomax also earns his first run-on start on the right wing. Unfortunately for the Crusaders, there is still no Codie Taylor or Will Jordan, while Fletcher Newell is also out. The Crusaders will want to atone for last week's poor showing against the Reds, but if that game is any formline, this should be a contest the WA franchise can absolutely win. Force by 3.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Force: $3.30, +8.5 $1.90; Crusaders: $1.30, -8.5 $1.85