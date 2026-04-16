'Represents Pasifika people all over the globe': Kepu laments Moana Pasifika's demise

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Moana Pasifika's inaugural captain and Wallabies centurion Sekope Kepu has lamented the demise of the Super Rugby Pacific franchise, describing his time with the team as one of the highlights of his career.

Moana will cease to exist at end of the 2026 season, Wednesday's announcement from franchise owners Pasifika Medical Association officially ringing the death knell on the team's five-year run.

But with World Rugby having wound up their initial support, and New Zealand Rugby, who retain the team's license, facing financial challenges of its own, Moana's long-term viability had been the subject of speculation for some time.

Still, their demise hasn't been, and should not be, greeted with any joy. And it has certainly stung Kepu who, after a storied career at both club and Test level, concluded his playing days in Auckland with Moana, handed a final opportunity to honour his Pasifika heritage.

"I could wholeheartedly say it was probably one of the highlights of my career, being able to come back to be a part of a team that was a true reflection of me," a disappointed Kepu told ESPN from Japan, where he now coaches Shimizu Koto Blue Sharks.

"And I guess representing our Pacific people and being a proud Tongan man, it was nice to get back in, and being away for so long and to come back to a team that truly accepts you for who you are as a person and my values.

"Obviously, with our Pacific heritage and our people, faith is a big part of that, and our culture is massive. So to sit there and start our days off with meetings; you'd say a prayer and you'd start off with hymns and songs and chants; that was always something you looked forward to.

"And look, we had challenges setting up the team in our first few years, it was highly, it was challenging, but it was highly satisfying to be able to navigate that space and help not only the players, but also those around us in the environment in terms of coaches and staff.

"So it was definitely a highlight of my career, and I'm really grateful that I got that opportunity to kind of give back after years of being abroad and learning a lot, gaining a lot of experience. To be able to give that back to the Moana Pasifika team was pretty special."

Sekope Kepu said his three years at Moana Pasifika were some of the proudest of his storied career Hannah Peters/Getty Images

As Kepu said, Moana faced significant challenges, particularly in its first two seasons when the team won just three games. In 2024, they registered four victories, while Ardie Savea's arrival in 2025 saw Moana record six wins, achieving their highest ever finish of seventh.

Just exactly what the franchise was trying to achieve, however, was a constant topic of debate.

Regardless, Kepu said the environment Moana fostered for players of Pasifika heritage was something they would not have got elsewhere, and that the growth he saw in some of the franchise's younger players was undeniable.

"We all saw a lot of good growth and it was, for a lot of them, some hard lessons," Kepu said. "It was trying to speed up their learning and adapting of their habits and training habits and everything to what a professional rugby player looks like. And I'm grateful that we had a great leadership team, and our manager at the start that really helped nurture that.

"There [are] still guys there from the first season; William Havili and Abraham Pole and Miracle Fai'ilagi, who's become a great leader and player now, and represents Samoa, a kid from the village. From the squad of 30-odd at the start, there was only a handful of us that played Super Rugby. And to be able to get those guys around us to learn and grow has been pretty special."

Fai'ilagi remains Moana's biggest success story. Having first been scouted on-island in Samoa, Fai'ilagi has since established himself as one of the best back-rowers in Super Rugby. He flourished while playing alongside Savea in 2025 and was this year named the team's captain.

Whether such a story can unfold beyond this season is one of Kepu's biggest concerns.

"There are more guys like Miracle, in Tonga and Samoa," Kepu said. "And to have him play in Super Rugby, which is the primary competition that every family in Samoa and Tonga and the Pacific watch, so to have him running around in the Super Rugby competition as well as he has been, is massive.

Miracle Fai'ilagi is Moana Pasifika's greatest success story, having been brought through from Samoa to become the team's captain Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

"For the young boys seeing him doing that, all of a sudden that plants the seed and they think they can be the same. So I think that's the ultimate goal, to inspire the next generation, but also give back to the communities that they come from. And a lot of the guys were guys that also grew up in New Zealand and Australia that had come over in the first generation. So, you've got to give back to their families and it's sort of a little bit of a gesture of gratitude for the sacrifices they've made."

While the stakeholders involved with the franchise may have had the best intentions, with the promotion of Pasifika rugby at its core, the reality is that commercial issues had plagued the team from the outset. Ultimately, Pasifika Medical Association have had to cut its losses and the fact that no saviour has jumped at the chance to obtain the license reflects the challenges in the local sporting market.

The Australian Government has however agreed to a funding package for the Pacific worth $150 million, after previously green lighting $600 million for the NRL's expansion to Papua New Guinea, some of which it has since been revealed has been carved for a broader play in the Pacific region.

Reports have previously suggested that the Fijian Drua, and potentially teams from Tonga and Samoa could join Australia's Super Rugby Aus, which will be contested later in the year, potentially setting up one avenue where the loss of Moana Pasifika might be somewhat offset.

"Obviously the ultimate goal would be for them to stay in the competition and just to carry on. But, I mean, if that's an alternative, then yeah, definitely," Kepu responded when asked about the $150 million package and a potential move to Super Rugby Aus.