Scotland vs. England, Women's Six Nations: How to watch in UK, kick-off time, TV channel, team news

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England haven't lose to Scotland since 1999. Molly Darlington - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

Scotland came through week one with a narrow win over Wales in Cardiff, while England weren't at their best but still managed a commanding win over Ireland.

The Red Roses, who are on a record 34 Test winning streak, head to Edinburgh having conceded just 14 points against Scotland in their last three encounters.

England won 46-0 in their last trip north of the border, so can Scotland rise to the occasion at Murrayfield and cause them any issues this week?

Here is everything you need to know ahead of this week's Women's Six Nations clash.

Key details:

Who: Scotland vs. England

When: Saturday, April 18 at 1.30 p.m. BST

Where: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

Referee: Zoe Naude (SARU)

Assistant referees: Clara Munarini (FIR), Berenice Loubet (FFR)

Television Match Official: Quinton Immelman (SARU)

Where is Scotland vs. England being broadcast?

The match will be televised on BBC Two with coverage starting at 1 p.m. BST.

Team news:

Teams will be displayed here once announced.