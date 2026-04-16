Hannah Botterman and May Campbell ruled out of Six Nations squad due to injury

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Hannah Botterman will not compete in this year's Women's Six Nations. Getty

England's squad depth continues to be tested after front rows Hannah Botterman and May Campbell became the latest players to be ruled out of the Women's Six Nations.

Botterman needs a second operation on the ankle injury suffered on Bristol duty in December and Campbell is to undergo surgery on a knee problem next week.

In addition, England have lost a third forward to the treatment room after it was revealed that number eight Alex Matthews will miss Saturday's clash with Scotland with a shoulder issue incurred in the 33-12 victory over Ireland that opened the tournament.

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Bristol Bears second row Delaney Burns and Saracens prop Liz Crake have been called into John Mitchell's squad as cover.

The setbacks come just three days after England announced that lock Morwenna Talling and scrum-half Natasha Hunt would miss the rest of the Six Nations with leg injuries.

The Red Roses were already missing pregnant trio Zoe Stratford, Abbie Ward and Rosie Galligan -- each of them second rows, although Stratford also plays flanker -- for the foreseeable future.