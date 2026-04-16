Dave Rennie's first All Blacks squad: Keep, dump or add?

Dave Rennie will be watching the All Blacks season with intent as he prepares to select his first national squad in the coming months.

Using New Zealand's spring tour squad as the last point of reference, Liam Napier assesses the changes that could eventuate for the July Tests.

PROP

Keep: Ethan de Groot, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi

Add: Tyrel Lomax

Dump: George Bower, Tevita Mafileo

Two leading All Blacks props face a race against time to be fit for the test season. Experienced tighthead Tyrel Lomax has undergone third surgery in seven months, the latest to repair split ankle ligament caused by a hip-drop tackle in his sole appearance off the bench against the Force on March 13.

At this stage Lomax is scheduled to return for the Hurricanes in the playoffs but having barely played this year - and being restricted to four tests last year due to thumb and ankle surgery - his return won't be rushed.

Tevita Mafileo is likely next in line if Lomax does not prove his fitness in time for July.

Tamaiti Williams is in more doubt after suffering from discitis, an infection in one of the discs in his spine, that has ruled him out for the entire Super Rugby season. Williams' return remains unknown but he is unlikely to recover in time for July - and could be in doubt for the South African tour that starts early August.

HOOKER

Keep: Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei'aho

Dump: George Bell

Add: Asafo Aumua

Tough on George Bell as he is performing strongly for the Crusaders but it is surely impossible to overlook Asafo Aumua's ball in hand impact after he missed last year's Test season through injury.

Caleb Tangitau has been in electric form for the Highlanders this season Joe Allison/Getty Images

LOCKS

Keep: Scott Barrett, Patrick Tuipulotu, Josh Lord.

Dump: Fabian Holland

Add: Tupou Vaa'i

Fabian Holland's dislocated shoulder allows Dave Rennie to temporarily avoid a difficult selection decision, with the Dutch-born All Black expected to miss the July tests. Tupou Vaa'i missed last year's northern tour through injury but is now New Zealand's form lock. Scott Barrett is yet to feature this season due to his contracted rest. While he appears unlikely to retain the captaincy, Barrett's grunt work at the breakdown will appeal to Rennie.

BACK-ROW

Keep: Ardie Savea, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Wallace Sititi, Peter Lakai, Luke Jacobson

Add: Devan Flanders

Dump: Samipeni Finau, Simon Parker

Such a congested area that could see serious change. Rennie cannot pick everyone. Devan Flanders' form for the Hurricanes warrants inclusion. After knocking on the door for several years, Flanders all round abilities - he offers much more with ball in hand than Simon Parker and Luke Jacobson - deserves a maiden call up.

Du'Plessis Kirifi could be vulnerable after struggling to impose his influence on the Test scene last year and with Ardie Savea and Peter Lakai offering openside cover. And while Samipeni Finau is a hit man, he's yet to carry that physical impact with the All Blacks.

Shannon Frizell's return from Japan - at the stage he's not eligible until October - will further complicate the picture later in the year.

Asafo Aumua has improved his set-piece work and remains as dangerous as ever in open play Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

SCRUM-HALF

Keep: Cameron Roigard, Cortez Ratima

Add: Noah Hotham

Dump: Finlay Christie.

New Zealand's halfback landscape is Cam Roigard and daylight. That's not necessarily a knock on the others - more a reflection of Roigard's status among the world's most influential figures.

Cortez Ratima is yet to produce his best form for the Chiefs this season and is under pressure to retain his place in the All Blacks after patchy form last year. Noah Hotham should return after he missed the northern tour with injury - and he appears best placed to progress to Roigard's deputy. Finlay Christie was an insurance policy selection under Scott Robertson.

Unless injuries strike the time has come to move on to the younger brigade who boast vastly more attacking threats.

FLY-HALF

Keep: Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie.

Add: Ruben Love

The two established playmakers will be looking over their shoulders at Richie Mo'unga's homecoming. Mo'unga, though, isn't available for the All Blacks until October - unless Dave Rennie can convince NZ Rugby to grant him an early boarding pass once he ticks the box of playing in New Zealand again.

Ruben Love must be included, too. He is the future, and needs game time at first five after largely sitting idle at Test level last year. Love looks the part running the cutter for the Hurricanes, but his game management will be truly tested at the business end of the season.

Ruben Love is staking his claim for a crack at the All Blacks No. 10 jersey Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

MIDFIELD

Keep: Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Quinn Tupaea, Billy Proctor.

Retaining the same midfield quartet, initially at least, seems likely. But as a former midfielder who knows the value of punching forward, Rennie could evolve this area in time. Jordie Barrett and Quinn Tupaea, the latter in the form of his life, are seemingly destined to rekindle the combination which potentially leaves Billy Proctor and Anton Lienert-Brown vulnerable to selection change.

Timoci Tavatavanawai is the wildcard candidate. Two brief appearances off the bench before a season-ending injury wasn't enough to gauge Tavatavanawai's test impact. Rennie could be keen to see more of his power carrying and turnover ability. Leicester Fainga'anuku and Rieko Ioane are other versatile options.

Caleb Tangitau [L], Noah Hotham [C] and Asafo Aumua could all be included in Dave Rennie's first All Blacks squad Getty Images

OUTSIDE BACKS

Keep: Leicester Fainga'anuku, Rieko Ioane, Caleb Clarke, Leroy Carter, Will Jordan

Dump: Sevu Reece

Add: Caleb Tangitau

Rieko Ioane's return from Leinster will be interesting to monitor after switching between centre and wing with mixed reviews. While he's likely to follow the well-worn trend of returning from sabbatical to the All Blacks, Ioane must lift his impact from recent seasons to retain his place long term.

Clarke, Fainga'anuku and Jordan are lock selections. Leroy Carter is a probable inclusion but after the All Blacks struggles of last year Emoni Narawa or Chay Fihaki could force their way into the mix.

Hurricanes star Fehi Fineanganofo - leading Super Rugby for tries, metres and clean breaks - would be a certain inclusion but for his commitment to join Newcastle at the end of the season. Caleb Tangitau's pace and finishing ability must be given a chance.