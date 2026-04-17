Finn Russell becomes latest rugby star to sign for Eddie Hearn's talent agency

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Finn Russell has signed for Eddie Hearn's talent agency. David Rogers/Getty Images

Finn Russell has joined England's Henry Pollock as the latest rugby star to join Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Talent Agency.

Northampton Saints' Pollock signed for boxing promoter Hearn last month in what was the company's first move into the sport.

Russell, the Bath and Scotland fly-half, has now followed suit to join the talent agency that was only formed last month. UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall was their first signing.

"After meeting Eddie Hearn and the Matchroom team, and learning their vision for Rugby, I knew this was the right move," Russell said in a statement.

"Their success in other sports speaks for itself, and I'm excited for what's next."

Hearn made reference to Russell's reputation as one of the leading names in world rugby and will now look to "position" him as such going forward.

"We're delighted to welcome Finn to the Matchroom family," Hearn said.

"This is shaping up to be a boom period for Rugby Union ahead of the World Cup next year -- and Finn is arguably one of the most talented players on the planet today.

"We're incredibly excited to be working with such a superstar of the sport. The task now is to ensure we deliver for him off the field -- because after all, they call him the Lionel Messi of Rugby."