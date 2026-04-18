Scotland 7-84 England: Defending champions hammer hosts in Women's Six Nations at Murrayfield

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England continued their Women's Six Nations title defence with an 84-7 demolition of Scotland on a landmark day at Murrayfield.

In front of a record crowd for a women's rugby match in Scotland, the ruthless world champions ran in 12 tries to cruise to a 35th consecutive Test victory.

Ellie Kildunne and Sarah Bern each touched down twice for the visitors, while Meg Jones, Kelsey Clifford, Emma Sing, Amy Cokayne, Marlie Packer, Sadia Kabeya, Mia Venner and Haineala Lutui were also on the scoresheet -- as fly-half Zoe Harrison slotted all 12 conversions.

Scotland claimed a first-half consolation through Rhona Lloyd as Sione Fukofuka's first home game as head coach ended in a heavy defeat.

England wing Kildunne dived over in the left corner inside eight minutes to claim the opening try before centre Jones burst clear for the second.

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Scotland had begun with intent following last weekend's round one win in Wales but fell further behind when Kildunne collected Jones' pass to cross for her 50th Test try.

England, who were missing 10 players due to injury or pregnancy, secured the bonus point in the 26th minute thanks to a powerful finish from prop Clifford.

Lloyd raced away to put Scotland on the scoreboard after Helen Nelson's chipped kick was caught by Chloe Rollie before the visitors swiftly hit back through full-back Sing to lead 35-7 at the break.

The Scottish defence was breached further as a try from hooker Cokayne and two from replacement prop Bern stretched England's advantage.

Packer then claimed her 53rd international score with 15 minutes remaining before Kabeya, Venner and Lutui piled more misery on Scotland to seal England's second win of the championship following last weekend's 33-12 success over Ireland.