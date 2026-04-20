England vs. Wales, Women's Six Nations: How to watch in UK, kick-off time, TV channel, team news

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England are unbeaten in their last 35 Tests. Morgan Harlow - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

England return to Ashton Gate in Bristol on Saturday to continue their bid for yet another Women's Six Nations Grand Slam title.

The Red Roses beat France in last year's World Cup semifinal at the same venue and will look to extend their winning run to 36 Tests on Saturday.

Wales come into the game with all the work to do following defeats to Scotland and France so far this year.

Here is everything you need to know about the match.

Key details:

Who: England vs. Wales

When: Saturday, April 20 at 2.15 p.m. BST

Where: Ashton Gate, Bristol

Referee: Ella Goldsmith (RA)

Assistant referees: Jess Ling (RA), Beatrice Smussi (FIR)

Television Match Official: Leo Colgan (IRFU)

Where is England vs. Wales being broadcast?

The game will be televised on BBC and BBC Radio 5 Live will have audio commentary. ESPN will also have live updates of the match from Bristol.

Team news:

Teams will be displayed here once announced.