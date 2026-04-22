Rugby Australia unveils incredible financial turnaround

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Rugby Australia [RA] will push ahead with a future-proofing investment fund after confirming the strongest financial position of the organisation's history.

Last year's British and Irish Lions tour and improved ticket sales for Super Rugby Pacific and Test matches saw RA post a $70.6 million annual profit, compared to a $36.8 million loss a year prior.

Debt free after paying off what remained of an $80 million loan provided in 2023, RA now has $31.4 million in cash.

The record profit more than doubled the previous high, recorded after the 2003 home World Cup, while RA posted a $19 million profit after the last Lions tour in 2013.

RA is also set to benefit from a hosting rights fee ahead of next year's home World Cup.

It comes after the decision not to pursue a private equity model and instead follow the Australian Olympic Committee's lead after the 2000 Sydney Olympics to set up a future investment fund.

"We are delivering on our promise to reset the game's finances, restore pride and set a new strategic course for Australian rugby," chief executive Phil Waugh said.

"And we have made great progress in ensuring the proceeds of our major events ... will set up our game to thrive long-term.

"A period of resilience has transitioned to an era of opportunity and Australian Rugby, with its dedicated team and well-defined strategy, is well-positioned to capitalise on it."