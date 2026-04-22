England vs. Wales: Moloney-MacDonald, Aitchison return for Red Roses

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Holly Aitchison will start at fly-half against Wales. Shauna Clinton/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Winger Claudia Moloney-MacDonald and fly-half Holly Aitchison have been named to start for the Red Roses against Wales this week while Millie David will make her debut.

Moloney-MacDonald is back in the side after missing last week's victory over Scotland in Edinburgh while Aitchison returns to start in the No. 10 jersey.

20-year-old winger David will join Moloney-MacDonald and fullback Ellie Kildunne in England's back-three.

David has been hard to ignore at domestic level this year with 26 tries in 36 games in the Women's Premiership for Bristol. She starts ahead of incumbent Jess Breach, who has been named on the bench.

Helena Rowland will partner captain Meg Jones in the centres with Lucy Packer again named to partner Aitchison in the halves.

A formidable front-row of MacKenzie Carson, Amy Cokayne and Sarah Bern will start against Wales with Abi Burton and Delaney Burns in at lock.

Sadia Kabeya, Marlie Packer and Maddie Feaunati make up the back row.

"This week is about being clear on where our game is strong and where we need to improve," head coach John Mitchell said.

"Wales are a side that over-commit at the contest, which will challenge us in a different way. It's one we're looking forward to, and an opportunity to keep evolving our game beyond the level we've started to build.

"Under [coach] Sean Lynn, Wales are improving, playing with greater clarity and enthusiasm, and we know we'll have to earn that right again.

England XV vs. Wales

Forwards: 1. Mackenzie Carson, 2. Amy Cokayne, 3. Sarah Bern, 4. Abi Burton, 5. Delaney Burns, 6. Sadia Kabeya, 7. Marlie Packer, 8. Maddie Feaunati.

Backs: 9. Lucy Packer, 10. Holly Aitchison, 11. Claudia Moloney-MacDonald, 12. Helena Rowland, 13. Megan Jones - captain, 14. Millie David, 15. Ellie Kildunne

Replacements: 16. Connie Powell, 17. Kelsey Clifford, 18. Maud Muir,19. Haineala Lutui, 20. Demelza Short, 21. Flo Robinson, 22. Zoe Harrison, 23. Jess Breach.