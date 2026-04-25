England 62-24 Wales: Red Roses win again in Women's Six Nations

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Meg Jones scored two tries as England beat Wales. Getty

Meg Jones and Marlie Packer both scored twice as world champions England ran in 10 tries in a 62-24 Women's Six Nations demolition of Wales.

Maddie Feaunati, debutant Millie David, Amy Cokayne, Claudia Moloney-MacDonald, Jess Breach and Maud Muir also went over at Ashton Gate, with Keira Bevan, Kelsey Jones, Bethan Lewis and Seren Lockwood replying as John Mitchell's table-toppers extended their 100 per cent record in the tournament with a third win.

England roared out of the blocks and went ahead with just six minutes gone when Feaunati's break took her side deep into the Welsh 22 and she eventually went over from close range with Helena Rowland adding the conversion.

David made her mark six minutes later, collecting Holly Aitchison's long pass before racing away to touch down, although the 20-year-old winger's big day would end prematurely after she failed a head injury assessment.

To their credit, Wales stayed in the game and quickly reduced the deficit when scrum-half Bevan picked up from the base of the ruck and went through a gap, converting her own try to make it 12-7.

However, flanker Packer was driven over before centre Jones scored a fine solo effort to claim the bonus point with Rowland successful from her first attempt, although Welsh hooker Jones also crossed from a well-worked line-out move.

But the Red Roses went in at the break with a 29-12 lead after Jones started and finished a thrilling attack involving winger Moloney-MacDonald and Ellie Kildunne.

England picked up where they had left off when hooker Cokayne peeled off the back of a rolling maul to touch down with Rowland adding the two points, and the visitors' hopes were dealt a further blow when full-back Kayleigh Powell was yellow-carded for a deliberate knock-on.

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Moloney-MacDonald took full advantage almost immediately with a fine finish in the corner, and Breach scored her side's eighth, converted by fellow replacement Zoe Harrison before Powell's return.

Tries from Packer and Muir either side of Wales flanker Lewis' effort -- both of which were converted by Harrison -- took England's tally to 10, but Lockwood had the final say to snatch a bonus point for the visitors with the clock in the red.