England 'learn new roles' and admirably cope with absentees in Women's Six Nations

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England beat Wales despite a growing list of absentees. Getty

BRISTOL, England -- Given their dominance both in recent Women's Six Nations matches and the World Cup in September, the results are almost fait accompli for England, but the way they've handled the challenge of crucial personnel disruptions will be pleasing for coach John Mitchell.

Three big wins against Ireland, Scotland and, on Saturday, a 62-24 win against Wales have been largely expected but they have come against the backdrop of injuries and various other absentees.

Just two of the forwards who started the World Cup final victory in September ran out against Wales and while experienced heads like Marlie Packer, Maud Muir and Sarah Bern are still there to be called on, there's no doubt England have had to delve deep into the reserves.

Mitchell named seven debutants in the pre-tournament squad with captain Zoe Aldcroft, as well as Lark Atkin-Davies and Abbie Ward also absent after announcing pregnancies.

The disruptions have followed them into the tournament.

Millie David was forced off for a head injury assessment just moments after her try on debut in Bristol, while Sadia Kabeya, arguably one of the unsung heroes of the side, sustained a shoulder injury, also in the first half.

Asked if he'd experienced anything similar to the injuries the Red Roses have now, Mitchell said: "No. Never. It's a credit to the group that we've lost close to 17 girls now. There's lots of moving parts, especially the set-piece.

"We're doing our best. Some of the girls have had to learn new roles that they've never really played in. It's actually a really good challenge and it's really good for our group."

The challenge after any team claims a major title is how to go again, where does the hunger come from? For this England team, it comes in the form of the senior players helping the younger crop get up to speed with international rugby in real time ... And those same younger players stepping up.

Captain Meg Jones led the way again on Saturday. Her two tries helped the scoreboard tick over but her energy and impact on this England side can't be underestimated. She leads the tournament in defenders beaten (18).

"Meg [plays] very straight, she's good with connections but also, she'll read shoulders and a defender that turns in, she can burn you on the outside. She's a triple threat," Mitchell said of his captain.

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"If you look at the number of touches she got today and when she drives at the line, there's probably no better player in the world."

It wasn't perfect against Wales. Mitchell's side conceded 15 turnovers and nine penalties, but it didn't stop them earning another 50+ scoreline. However, the star players are still going about their work. Fullback Ellie Kildunne leads the tournament in offloads (9), metres made (393) and carries (54). Zoe Harrison has 15 conversions/penalties.

The fallow week comes at a good time for England, but they are also enjoying the adversity and challenge that comes with such a packed schedule as they look to kick on and climb the mountain once more.