Durable Reds fly-half tosses up Super Rugby options

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Harry McLaughlin-Phillips is weighing up his rugby future as he prepares to tick off a quirky first, nearly three years after making his Queensland Reds debut.

The 22-year-old has worn the Reds' No.10 in Sydney, Wellington, Christchurch, Lautoka, Belfast, Canberra and Hamilton.

But, in 34 appearances, never has the former Junior Wallabies playmaker started in it for the Reds at Suncorp Stadium.

That will change on Saturday in a crunch clash with the ACT Brumbies.

"The last three years, the only starts are away from home and it's always been a challenge I've loved every bit of," he told AAP.

Harry McLaughlin-Phillips of the Reds in action. Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images

"But I haven't started a game at Suncorp in Super, ever ... it's just how things have fallen.

"It'll be pretty cool, and it's a big game and easy to get up for."

The achievement comes despite the fact he began the season as arguably the Reds' fourth-choice fly-half.

Stuck behind Tom Lynagh last season, the Reds then added Wallabies No.10 Carter Gordon and veteran Fijian playmaker Ben Volavola to their roster.

It was assumed McLaughlin-Phillips would look for opportunities elsewhere but, contracted for this season, he said he never thought seriously about leaving.

Injuries then struck - Lynagh has managed less than 40 minutes all season - and McLaughlin-Phillips has played all nine games, starting in four.

"I was signed here and I wanted to be here so it was a case of, 'Oh well, put my head down and try to be better'," he said of his immediate reaction to the Reds stocking up at No.10.

Always courageous and opportunistic, he said the chance to start more often had helped him fine-tune his game management.

"Realistically, in terms of the pecking order, I just have to play my best and fingers crossed it's good enough," he said.

"Your best ability is your availability, so I'm just trying to stay on the park. Touch wood, hopefully it stays that way."

Only Gordon is contracted beyond this year, while emerging playmaker Finn Mackay looms as a long-term option at No.10.

McLaughlin-Phillips has been linked with a move to NSW Waratahs or the Western Force and played well last week in an extra-time loss to the Blues, who are coached by incoming Reds coach Vern Cotter.

"That's something my manager's working on and I can focus on the footy," he said of the delicate task of discerning where he fits in any potential coach's plans.

"I haven't made a decision on that yet. There are a couple of options and I'm looking to do what's best for myself and my footy."

The Reds' gutting loss meant they dropped to sixth, two points behind the Brumbies but with a game in hand entering the final month of the regular season.