Italy vs. England, Women's Six Nations: How to watch in UK, kick-off time, TV channel, team news

Open Extended Reactions

England are unbeaten in their last 36 Tests. Dan Mullan - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

The Women's Six Nations returns after the fallow week with England travelling to Parma to face Italy in Round 4.

Despite several personnel disruptions, the Red Roses have made a strong start to the competition and lead the standings with maximum bonus points.

Italy meanwhile are third following their win over Scotland in Round 3.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of this week's clash.

Key details:

Who: Italy vs. England

When: Saturday, May 9 at 2 p.m. BST [3 p.m. local time]

Where: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma

Referee: Jess Ling (RA)

Assistant referees: Robbie Jenkinson (IRFU), Berenice Loubet (FFR)

Television Match Official: Leo Colgan (IRFU)

Where is Italy vs. England being broadcast?

The BBC will broadcast the game in the UK while BBC Radio 5 Live will have audio commentary.

Team news:

Teams will be displayed here once announced.