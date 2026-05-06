Super Rugby Pacific Teams: Round 13 lineups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

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With just four rounds left, the battle for the top six is heating up, so too, the arm wrestle for the coveted semifinal seedings that only the top two finishers enjoy.

The run to the finals is going to be big with almost every team in a position of earning a playoff spot, but it'll be a tough ride for many if they're to get there.

To kick off round 13 we'll be treated by a classic Kiwi derby that could have huge implications at the top of the table, before the Reds host the Chiefs in what could be the match of the weekend.

The action continues on Saturday with the Highlanders playing host to a wounded Waratahs, while the Brumbies will look to get their season back on track when they play the Force.

Good luck with your tips. Haven't got a tipping comp together yet? Don't worry, you've still got plenty of time, join ESPN Footytips today!

[Note: all odds correct 11am 5/5]

Friday, May 8

One NZ Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand 5:05pm (AEST)

Crusaders: Johnny McNicholl, Sevu Reece, Dallas McLeod, David Havili (capt), Macca Springer, Rivez Reihana, Noah Hotham, Christian Lio-Willie, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Ethan Blackadder, Jamie Hannah, Antonio Shalfoon, Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, George Bower. Replacements: George Bell, Jack Sexton, Seb Calder, Tahlor Cahill, Dom Gardiner, Kyle Preston, Cooper Grant, Kurtis MacDonald.

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Kade Banks, AJ Lam, Pita Ahki, Caleb Clarke, Stephen Perofeta, Sam Nock; Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papali'i, Malachi Wrampling, Sam Darry, Patrick Tuipulotu (capt), Sam Matenga, Bradley Slater, Ofa Tu'ungafasi. Replacements: James Mullan, Mason Tupaea, Flyn Yates, Laghlan McWhannell, Anton Segner, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Xavi Taele.

Officials: Referee: Angus Gardner; Assistant Referees: Matt Kellahan, George Myers; TMO: Graham Cooper

Prediction: This is a cracking start to the weekend, as we head back to One NZ Stadium for the Crusaders' second trip inside their new home. Rob Penney's side pushed competition favourites the Hurricanes all the way in Wellington last week, their pack in particular impressing. The Blues were meanwhile somewhat lacklustre against Moana Pasifika but regain some key troops for this one in AJ Lam and Dalton Papali'i, while Beauden Barrett again starts from the bench. The Crusaders are still without Will Jordan, but they should be too good in a tight one at home here. Crusaders by 3.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Crusaders: $1.55, -3.5 $1.90; Blues: $2.40, +3.5 $1.90

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia 7:35pm (AEST)

Reds: Jock Campbell, Filipo Daugunu, Josh Flook, Hunter Paisami, Lachie Anderson, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Kalani Thomas; Harry Wilson, Fraser McReight, Joe Brial, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Seru Uru, Zane Nonggorr, Matt Faessler, George Blake. Replacements: Josh Nasser, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Nick Bloomfield, Hamish Muller, Vaiuta Latu, Louis Werchon, Carter Gordon, Treyvon Pritchard.

Chiefs: Isaac Hutchinson, Kyren Taumoefolau, Kyle Brown, Quinn Tupaea, Liam Coombes-Fabling, Damian McKenzie, Xavier Roe, Wallace Sititi, Luke Jacobson, Simon Parker, Tupou Vaa'i, Josh Lord, George Dyer, Tyrone Thompson, Ollie Norris. Replacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Jared Profitt, Reuben O'Neill, Fiti Sa, Seuseu Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Cortez Ratima, Josh Jacomb, Lalakai Foketi

Officials: Referee: Marcus Playle; Assistant Referees: Fraser Hannon, Dan Moore; TMO: Glenn Newman

Prediction: The game of the round. The Reds, back at home again this week, have won two of their last three and could have toppled the Blues at Super Round, too. While their lineout remains a concern, and will be again here, fly-half Harry McLaughlin-Phillips continues to impress and the centre pairing of Josh Flook and Hunter Paisami is in excellent form. Fraser McReight had one of his best games of the season last week, too. The Chiefs will be fresh after last week's bye, and bring a loaded squad to Brisbane for this key clash. If the Reds hold out any hope of a home quarterfinal, a win is a must here. They are good enough to get it, too, but must go the full 80. Still, the Chiefs pack should see them home here. Chiefs by 2.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Reds: $2.80, +6.5 $1.85; Chiefs: $1.42, -6.5 $1.95

Harry McLaughlin-Phillips has been in excellent form for the Reds Albert Perez/Getty Images

Saturday, May 9

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, 2:35pm (AEST)

Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Caleb Tangitau, Jona Nareki, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-capt), Jonah Lowe, Cam Millar, Adam Lennox; Nikora Broughton, Lucas Casey, Te Kamaka Howden, Mitch Dunshea, Tomas Lavanini, Angus Ta'avao, Jack Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Replacements: Soane Vikena, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma'u, Oliver Haig, Sean Withy, Nic Shearer, Taine Robinson, Xavier Tito-Harris.

Waratahs: Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Lawson Creighton, Sid Harvey, Jack Debreczeni, Jake Gordon; Pete Samu, Charlie Gamble, Angus Scott-Young, Angus Blyth, Miles Amatosero, Dan Botha, Ethan Dobbins, Isaac Kailea. Replacements: Folau Faingaa, Jack Barrett, Apolosi Ranawai, Clem Halahalo, Leafi Talataina, Teddy Wilson, Jack Bowen, Triston Reilly.

Officials: Referee: Damon Murphy; Assistant Referees: Jordan Way, George Myers; TMO: James Leckie

Prediction: Time is fast running out for these two sides, who were both beaten in Round 12. The Highlanders ran out of steam in Fiji, while the Waratahs were suffocated by an impressive Force outfit. The Highlanders are boosted by the return of star winger Caleb Tangitau, but the key for the hosts here is their scrum. The Waratahs are without regular loosehead Tom Lambert and were smashed up front by the Crusaders a fortnight ago. NSW's inability to unlock Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii is also problematic. Highlanders by 10.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Highlanders: $1.38, -6.5 $1.95; Waratahs: $3.00, +6.5 $1.85

North Harbour Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand 5:05pm (AEST)

Moana: Glen Vaihu, Israel Leota, Solomon Alaimalo, Faletoi Peni, Tuna Tuitama, William Havili, Augustine Pulu; Semisi Tupou Ta'eiloa, Semisi Paea, Miracle Faiilagi (capt), Veikoso Poloniati, Allan Craig, Atu Moli, Millennium Sanerivi, Malakai Hala-Ngatai. Replacements: Mamoru Harada, Abraham Pole, Lolani Faleiva, Jimmy Tupou, Sam Tuitupou Ah-Hing, Siaosi Nginingini, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Tevita Latu.

Hurricanes: Callum Harkin, Josh Moorby, Billy Proctor, Jone Rava, Fehi Fineanganofo, Lucas Cashmore, Ereatari Enari; Brayden Iose, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Brad Shields, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Caleb Delaney, Pasilio Tosi, Vernon Bason, Pouri Rakete-Stones. Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia, Siale Lauaki, Hugo Plummer, Jordi Viljoen, Bailyn Sullivan, Kini Naholo

Officials: Referee: Angus Mabey; Assistant referees: Paul Williams, Mike Winter; TMO: Aaron Paterson

Prediction: The Hurricanes have taken the opportunity to freshen up a few key players, with Cam Roigard, Ruben Love and Jordie Barrett all having this week off. They are still stacked with class, though, and their bench remains as strong as any in the comp. Moana were meanwhile far from disgraced against the Blues last week and continue to play with determination despite their pending doom. Still, the Hurricanes will do this in a canter. Hurricanes by 27.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Moana: $26, +31.5 $1.85; Hurricanes: N/A, +31.5 $1.95

GIO Stadium, Canberra, Australia 7:35pm (AEST)

Brumbies: Tom Wright, Ollie Sapsford, Hudson Creighton, David Feluiai, Corey Toole, Declan Meredith, Ryan Lonergan; Toby MacPherson, Rory Scott, Rob Valetini, Lachlan Shaw, Nick Frost, Allan Alaalatoa, Lachie Lonergan, James Slipper. Replacements: Billy Pollard, Blake Schoupp, Rhys Van Nek, Cadeyrn Neville, Chris Mickelson, Klayton Thorn, Tane Edmed, Andy Muirhead.

Force: Mac Grealy, Zac Lomax, George Bridge, Hamish Stewart, Dylan Pietsch, Ben Donaldson, Henry Robertson; Vaiolini Ekuasi, Carlo Tizzano, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Darcy Swain, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Tom Robertson. Replacements: Nic Dolly, Marley Pearce, Sef Fa'agase, Franco Molina, Will Harris, Nathan Hastie, Bayley Kuenzle, Kurtley Beale.

Officials: Referee: Nic Berry; Assistant Referees: Reuben Keane, Louis Trisley; TMO: Brett Cronan

Prediction: The Force will be out to complete a hat trick of Aussie derby wins and roll their recent run of form into a Canberra upset. The Westerners were suffocating the Waratahs last week, while Wallabies Ben Donaldson and Dylan Pietsch were equally brilliant. The Brumbies, on the other hand, have fallen off completely. They are missing Charlie Cale and haven't quite found their attacking rhythm since Tom Wright's return. At home, they are rightful favourites here. But this game is a genuine coin-flip. Brumbies by 3.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Brumbies: $1.40, -6.5 $1.95; Force: $2.90, +6.5 $1.85