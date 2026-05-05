Women's Six Nations: England's Helena Rowland in line for 50th cap vs. Italy

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Helena Rowland has been in strong form for England this year. Nigel French/PA Images via Getty Images

Helena Rowland is set to win her 50th England cap against Italy in the Women's Six Nations on Saturday.

Rowland has been named to start in the midfield alongside captain Meg Jones in Parma in a reshuffled backline that sees Ellie Kildunne moved from fullback to the left wing, with Emma Sing starting in the 15 jersey.

Mia Venner will start on the right wing with Zoe Harrison at fly-half.

Kelsey Clifford, Amy Cokayne and Maud Muir make up an experienced front row with Abi Burton and Delaney Burns behind them in the scrum.

Demelza Short will earn her third cap after making her debut earlier in the tournament and will link up with Marlie Packer and Maddie Feaunati in the back row.

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Head coach John Mitchell has urged his side to kick on after a break in the schedule with two matches remaining.

"This week is about re-establishing our processes and sharpening our focus now that we have new purpose," Mitchell said.

"We've had a deliberate reset around learning where we will need to improve, we trust the way we play, and now it's time to get back to it.

"Ultimately, it always comes down to showing courage in the moments that matter."

England XV vs. Italy