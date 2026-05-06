Wales rugby great Leigh Halfpenny announces retirement

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Leigh Halfpenny won 101 caps for Wales. David Rogers/Getty Images

Wales great Leigh Halfpenny will retire at the end of the season to bring down the curtain on a professional career spanning almost two decades.

The 37-year-old won the last of his 101 caps in 2023 and also made four Test appearances across three British & Irish Lions tours, winning player of the series in the 2013 triumph over Australia.

Halfpenny's senior club career began at Cardiff in 2008 and will end at Arms Park as well after he rejoined the Welsh region last summer, having also played for Toulon, Scarlets and Harlequins, among others.

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"It's inevitable that every player comes to the end of their career, but I am genuinely saddened to see Leigh finish this season," Cardiff Rugby life president Sir Gareth Edwards said.

"He has achieved so much in the game and undoubtedly goes down as one of the game's greatest players.

"He is someone I have admired, respected and enjoying watching over the years, and even more so as a player from Cardiff.

"Off the pitch, his personality also makes him such a likeable young man. He is so humble and always has time for people, even in the chaos sometimes brought by his stature in the game."