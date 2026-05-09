Italy 33-61 England: Red Roses stay on course for Women's Six Nations Grand Slam with rout

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A four-try haul by Marlie Packer helped England beat Italy 61-33 in the Women's Six Nations to record a 37th consecutive Test victory.

England secured a bonus point inside 14 minutes at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi but John Mitchell's world champions were pushed afterwards and only held a 40-19 lead at the break.

Packer added to her first-half brace with two more scores after the interval in a superb individual display to keep England on track for another grand slam ahead of next Sunday's trip to France.

England proved too much for Italy, despite a number of injuries for the Red Roses, as they won 61-33. Emmanuele Ciancaglini - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

Injury-hit England were forced into a last-minute change after Maddie Feaunati was ruled out, but they needed only four minutes to break the deadlock when Packer touched down Zoe Harrison's kick.

Amy Cokayne grabbed the first of a double five minutes later before Helena Rowland spotted a gap and raced over.

When Mia Venner grabbed a fourth try for the visitors in the 14th minute to put England 26-0 up, Italy looked set for a long afternoon, but they responded with aplomb.

Vittoria Vecchini got Italy on the board three minutes later before a penalty try for the hosts was followed by a Alissa Ranuccini score.

- Italy 33-61 England, Women's Six Nations: Marlie Packer scores four as Red Roses dominate -- as it happened

Packer had grabbed her second by this point and Abi Burton got England off the mark after half-time.

It was followed by two more Packer tries, with Harrison able to add the extras in a 16-point haul, but Italy replacement Francesca Sgorbini went over in the 56th minute before she grabbed another on the stroke of full-time to help the hosts win the final quarter.