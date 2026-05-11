France vs. England, Women's Six Nations: How to watch, kick-off time, TV channel, team news

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France will attempt to stop England's charge for an eighth-straight title. David Rogers/Getty Images

As was widely predicted before the tournament, the Women's Six Nations is heading for a Grand Slam decider with France hosting England in Bordeaux on Sunday.

Both sides head into the clash unbeaten with 20 points each thanks to maximum bonus points.

The two nations have been the dominant forces in the Women's Six Nations in recent years, but it's the Red Roses who have managed to get over the line in the last seven tournaments.

Here is everything you need to know about this weekend's match.

Key details:

Who: France vs. England

When: Sunday, May 17, 4.45 p.m. BST (5.45 local time)

Where: Atlantic Stadium Bordeaux Metropole, Bordeaux

Referee: Clara Munarini (FIR)

Assistant referees: Aimee Barrett-Theron (SARU), Amber Stamp-Dunstan (WRU)

Television Match Official: Matteo Liperini (FIR)

Where is France vs. England being broadcast?

BBC will televise the game in the UK and there will be radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live.

ESPN will also have live updates of the match from Bordeaux.

Team news:

Teams will be displayed here once announced.