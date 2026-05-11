World Cup winning coach Graham Henry appointed All Blacks selector

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Former All Blacks coach Graham Henry is officially back in the fold, with the Rugby World Cup winner appointed as a selector under incoming coach Dave Rennie.

Henry joins senior assistant coach Neil Barnes and Rennie on the selection panel as the All Blacks coaching team continues to come together following the departure of former coach Scott Robertson.

Henry coached the All Blacks from 2004 to 2011, overseeing New Zealand's first Rugby World Cup triumph in 24 years after the side lifted the famous cup on home soil.

"I'm really excited to bring Ted in as a selector," Rennie said.

"I've had a number of chats to him prior to applying for the job ... and he did talk about the impact that Sir Brian Lochore had as a selector when he was coach and that sort of got me thinking.

Rugby World Cup winning coach Graham Henry will lend his experience to struggling NRL club the Warriors David Rogers/Getty Images

"He's very passionate and he loves the jersey. He watches a lot of rugby and he's got pretty strong opinions on players so the conversations we've had have been brilliant."

An avid rugby watcher, Henry has had an illustrious coaching career starting with the Blues between 1992 and 1998 before he coached Wales between 1998 to 2002. He also coached the British & Irish Lions on their tour to Australia in 2001, which they lost 2-1.

He later took on the All Blacks role following their loss to the Wallabies in the 2003 RWC semifinal.

Despite a disastrous 2007 World Cup that saw the All Blacks dismissed in the quarterfinal against France, he remained in the role, eventually leading the side to a World Cup title in 2011.

After stepping down from the All Blacks he moved to work as an assistant coach with Argentina before working with the Blacks Ferns as a technical coach alongside Wayne Smith during their World Cup win over England in 2022.