Nine All Blacks and counting: Why NZ rugby's exodus is more than a nagging concern

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Concerns are mounting within New Zealand rugby at the wave of talent flooding abroad.

Each week another notable departure lands on the horizon.

This week it's Blues and All Blacks playmaker Stephen Perofeta as he prepares to join his former coach Leon MacDonald at the Yokohama Canon Eagles at the end of this season.

Frequent injury setbacks, largely due to a problematic calf complaint that ruled him out for the bulk of last year, severely stunted Perofeta's push to be starting All Black by restricting him to six Test appearances since 2022. At the start of Scott Robertson's tenure, though, Perofeta was the first-choice fullback for the opening two tests against England to signal his promise and versatility value.

From a national perspective, for now at least, the All Blacks are reasonably well placed in the playmaking ranks.

Richie Mo'unga's homecoming from Japan is nearing, although he won't be available for the All Blacks until he first features for Canterbury in the national provincial championship.

While Mo'unga and Shannon Frizell won't be selected in the initial All Blacks touring squad for the greatest rivalry tour to South Africa in August, injuries are almost certain to open the door for a belated call up once they tick the provincial eligibility box.

Mo'unga, though, has only signed a one-year contract with New Zealand Rugby - and could well return to Japan after next year's World Cup.

Beauden Barrett may also seek to cash in abroad following the global showpiece. That would leave Damian McKenzie, who has signed through to 2029, and Ruben Love, the 25-year-old prospect improving his case each week with the Hurricanes, as the leading contenders to assume the All Blacks playmaking mantle beyond next year.

Stephen Perofeta is set to join the crew of All Blacks heading overseas at the end of this season Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

Josh Jacomb's move from the Chiefs to the Highlanders next season will greatly enhance his development with starting game time in the driver's seat, too.

Otherwise, though, New Zealand's depth at No 10 could be stressed.

Harry Plummer's immediate success after he was snapped up on a lucrative three-year contract by Clermont is another example of New Zealand first-fives proving influential abroad.

Viewed through this lens, Perofeta's looming departure is another significant blow.

While fitness concerns remain the 29-year-old is entering the prime of his career. As a 10-year Super Rugby veteran he will prove difficult to replace. Such experience, particularly in a playmaking role, is a highly valuable commodity.

Perofeta's imminent exit is not an isolated instance. Rather, a growing trend that has some agents labelling this year's exodus a tsunami to spark fears around the erosion of depth.

Fringe All Blacks and middle tier talent often opt to cash in by doubling, or in some cases tripling, their earnings abroad at this juncture - the year before the World Cup - as in demand Test figures take priority in recruitment drives beyond the pinnacle event.

This year, though, the departure lounge appears to be hitting harder as rising stars and veteran servants prepare their farewells. Nine All Blacks are confirmed to be leaving New Zealand rugby.

Hoskins Sotutu is one of nine All Blacks confirmed to be leaving New Zealand Rugby this year Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Dalton Papali'i, Hoskins Sotutu, A.J Lam, Perofeta and possibly Kurt Eklund are leaving the Blues to mark the end of an era in head coach Vern Cotter's final season leading the Auckland franchise before he joins the Reds.

The Hurricanes are set to farewell up to 10 players, with 23-year-old star wing Fehi Fineanganofo, Super Rugby Pacific's leading tryscorer, among their high-profile departures.

Devan Flanders' exit to Japanese side the Urayasu D-Rocks is another body blow as the dynamic blindside flanker elevates his consistency to the All Blacks radar this year. Pouri Rakete-Stones (Newcastle), Riley Higgins (Edinburgh) and Isaia Walker-Leawere (Benetton Treviso, Italy) are other confirmed exits.

The Chiefs will also lose outside back Etene Nanai-Seturo and halfback Xavier Roe. Former All Blacks Braydon Ennor, Dallas McLeod and Sevu Reece are leaving the Crusaders, as well as halfback Louie Chapman. Hawke's Bay utility Jonah Lowe is departing the Highlanders - and Tanielu Telea could join him.

"It's obvious at the minute the New Zealand teams are losing a lot players over the next year. That's a natural cycle in the modern game," Hurricanes coach Clark Laidlaw said. "It's going to thin out across the country.

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"It definitely feels like there's a few more leaving than in recent years. Certainly, here it is. We were conscious we were ripe for the picking. We've got a lot of 26, 27, 28-year-olds that are not tied to New Zealand because they're not All Blacks. They're the players overseas clubs can target."

New Zealand rugby's production line has, historically, churned out a steady stream of talent capable of developing over time to fill these voids at every level through to the All Blacks.

Now, though, rugby faces increasing challenges retaining the next crop of earmarked professional players as league's popularity surges and basketball lures tall timber.

Male participation rates are among the most pressing issues facing New Zealand rugby - and perhaps that is beginning to show.

While the NZ under 20s finished their Rugby Championship with a promising draw against their South African counterparts, their overall tournament was underwhelming, with a loss to Argentina and a sole victory over Australia.

And with the NZ Schools suffering two humbling losses to the Australian under-18s last year, insiders are far from impressed with the latest emerging talent.

Dalton Papali'i will head to France to continue his career after this year's Super Rugby season Phil Walter/Getty Images

Pressure, therefore, continues to build on whether or how long New Zealand will maintain its eligibility stance that prevents the All Blacks selecting from offshore.

While there is a natural cycle to players leaving prospects are now prepared to book their ticket and cash in much earlier if they do not view a clear path to consistent All Blacks selection.

Stripping away those fringe All Blacks and mid-tier talent strikes at the heart of development. Experienced Super Rugby figures are invaluable in grooming the next generation but so, too, are they most at risk of continued poaching raids.

In the case of Fineanganofo and Flanders, the question of whether the black jersey holds the same lure is also thrust into prominence.

The prevailing question is how many more can NZ Rugby afford to lose?