Women's Six Nations: Sadia Kabeya, Maddie Feaunati return for England Grand Slam decider

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Sadia Kabeya is one of England's most dangerous ball runners. Ewan Bootman/PA Images via Getty Images

England have finally been handed some good injury news, with Sadia Kabeya, Maddie Feaunati and Lilli Ives Campion all returning to the squad for their Women's Six Nations Grand Slam decider against France on Sunday.

The Red Roses have come through several injuries and absences to remain unbeaten through the campaign so far with another winner-takes-all clash against France to round off this year's tournament.

Feaunati was set to play against Italy last week before she sustained a leg injury in the warm up in Parma.

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She will start alongside Kabeya and Abi Burton in the back-row, with the in-form Marlie Packer dropping to the bench.

Ives Campion joins the second-row next to Delaney Burns with Mackenzie Carson, Amy Cokayne and Sarah Bern forming the front-row.

Coach John Mitchell has resorted back to his most experienced back-three, with Ellie Kildunne at fullback alongside wingers Jess Breach and Claudia Maloney-MacDonald.

Captain Meg Jones once again lines up next to Helena Rowland in the centres with Lucy Packer at scrum-half and Zoe Harrison starting at fly-half.

"This tournament has demanded adaptability and the ability to learn quickly from us throughout," Mitchell said.

"The girls have stayed connected, composed and continued to grow within our new attacking identity. I'm proud of the way the players have competed for positions, pushed one another every day and earned the right to contest for the championship."

England team vs. France