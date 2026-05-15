Women's Six Nations: Is England's persistent winning a double-edged sword for the game?

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The Red Roses are the envy not just of women's rugby or the code as a whole, but they are an example of excellence across professional sport both on and off the field.

Their 37-Test winning run has been littered with trophies including Six Nations and Grand Slam titles, while they absorbed enormous pressure to finally clinch the World Cup on home soil last year. Since taking over in 2023, head coach John Mitchell has yet to taste defeat.

All the while the players have become superstars and fan favourites in their own right. Players like Ellie Kildunne, captain Meg Jones, Marlie Packer and Zoe Harrison boast a significant following in the stands on social media.

But their dominance comes at a cost.

For all the hype and excitement of the World Cup, which drew record crowds and provided plenty of entertaining games, there was a feeling heading into this Women's Six Nations that the result, or at least most of them, would be fait accompli.

The lack of edge is not the concern of the two top sides, France and England -- who face off on Sunday in a Grand Slam decider. Their success is a credit to their set ups and the people involved.

But the competition desperately needs more jeopardy in every round. There have been good, enticing games this year. Italy beating Scotland was a highlight, as was Scotland's win over Wales in the opening round.

But the gap between the top two sides and the rest appears to be growing. It's also not an issue unique to the Women's Six Nations. You can point to the Bledisloe Cup, in which Australia haven't beaten New Zealand since 2002, and even the Rugby Championship, which hasn't had a winner other than South Africa or New Zealand since 2011, as examples of competitions becoming stale due to their predictability, but it is arguably most profound in the women's game.

The Red Roses have had to cope without World Cup winning captain Zoe Stratford, who is pregnant. Getty

England's constant success it both good for the game in so far as the team is hugely popular with the public, and something which could hamstring it. If everyone knows the end result, it's no longer an enticing competition.

Mitchell, however, isn't taking anything for granted, particularly against France this week.

The fact England have breezed through this tournament so far amid personnel changes due to injury or pregnancy, and off the high of their World Cup victory, would make a victory on Sunday one of their more impressive.

However, France, who have come so close to upsetting their cross-Channel rivals in recent years, will be desperate to cause an upset.

"We love being the standard bearers of consistency. And with that, we're saying 'come and get us,'" Mitchell said this week.

"Somebody's going to get us, we understand that reality and we shouldn't be disgraced if somebody does get us. That little bit of edge drives us because we don't want to give that up easily."

Marlie Packer has been one of England's standout performers through the Women's Six Nations. ob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images

While they have been scintillating on attack, their defence has been leaky at times, conceding 76 points compared to France's 49.

Mitchell insists it's a sign of their transition and development.

"Anyone can pick on our weaknesses but ultimately, we'll look to fix them -- that doesn't mean we're in decline -- we're actually developing and evolving. Maybe we're evolving a lot quicker than a lot of people realise," he said.

"France are a quality side, and we've got a huge amount of respect for what they bring and the way they play the game. To face them in Bordeaux -- in the heart of the south-west, a region so passionate about rugby with a vocal home crowd behind them -- is exactly the sort of challenge the girls relish, embrace and walk towards."

The hope in the coming years is that Italy, Scotland, Wales and Ireland will close the gap.

For now, all signs point to another grandstand finish as the two competition heavyweights continue to entertain with the title up for grabs.