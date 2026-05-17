France 28-43 England: Red Roses win eighth straight Women's Six Nations title

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England clinched a fifth successive Grand Slam as Ellie Kildunne and Jess Breach ran in two tries each in a 43-28 triumph over France in Bordeaux.

Hot on the heels of last year's World Cup triumph, the Red Roses secured their eighth consecutive Guinness Women's Six Nations title while extending their winning run to 38 Tests.

Meg Jones' team had to fight for their victory, with France -- inspired by their dynamic scrum-half Pauline Bourdon Sansus -- threatening to reel them in during the third quarter.

But Breach's second try slammed the door on the comeback and England finished strongly as they once again overcame the absence of a host of World Cup winners because of injury and pregnancy.

They knew France -- their closest European rivals -- meant business from the moment their defence was breached by a stunning try from deep that was given momentum by wing Lea Murie and ended with Bourdon Sansus arriving at full tilt to finish.

The hosts continued to threaten with Murie and Anais Grando on the opposite wing causing problems, but they were making too many errors.

England settled when Sarah Bern burrowed over from close range after a spell of pressure from their pack and they then seized full control with Kildunne striking twice.

England have never lost under head coach John Mitchell. GAIZKA IROZ / AFP via Getty Images

The 2024 world player of the year had recovered from a heavy challenge that might have been late and was first to the ball when Jones fly-hacked ahead as the Red Roses reacted quickly to France's attack breaking down.

France were still asking questions of the visiting defence but mistakes continued to haunt them, including in defence when Murie failed to tackle Breach when the England wing picked up a loose pass and raced over.

Kildunne switched on the afterburners for her second after capitalising on an overlap and, with Zoe Harrison landing all four conversions, the Red Roses were 26-7 ahead at half-time.

France called on their history of comebacks against England to respond with two quick tries, both run in by their half-back general Bourdon Sansus.

The Red Roses are unbeaten in 38 consecutive Tests, a run stretching back to the 2022 World Cup final. Steve Bardens - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

Two classy scores by Bourdon Sansus had blown the game wide open but France's reply ran out of steam and it was Breach who went over next with Kildunne's straight line giving her a finisher's chance.

Breach left three tacklers in her wake to place England on the brink of glory and the final stages swung conclusively against the hosts.

Replacement scrum-half Alexandra Chambon was sin-binned for a high tackle on Maddie Feaunati, who had earlier received lengthy treatment on a knock that appeared to have ended her afternoon.

A line-out move produced a late try for Amy Cokayne to drive the visitors further ahead and, although Rose Bernadou crossed in overtime for France, the final scoreline underlined England's dominance of the women's game.