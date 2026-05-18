Ellie Kildunne after England Women's Six Nations joy: 'We always want more'

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Ellie Kildunne and England won the Women's Six Nations. Getty

BORDEAUX, France -- Fullback Ellie Kildunne has insisted England will never become comfortable despite their sustained successes with another Women's Six Nations title in the trophy cabinet.

The Red Roses stormed to an eighth-straight crown and fifth Grand Slam on the bounce in Bordeaux on Sunday, silencing a raucous crowd to beat France 43-28 at Stade Atlantique.

Kildunne and winger Jess Breach scored twice while Amy Cokayne and Sarah Bern also scored in a thrilling game, with France putting up a spirited fight to ensure the tournament finale was an entertaining one.

However, there would be no denying England, with head coach John Mitchell conceding his side must be considered one of the country's best sporting outfits of all time.

Kildunne, who was named player of the match against France, agreed but said they will never fall into the trap of being complacent as they eye more silverware.

"We weren't perfect throughout the Six Nations. We have locks that we can grow from, lots that we can learn from, but we still won it," Kildunne said.

"As a group we have standards ... Whether that's just what time you go to bed or what you're eating. But then we have standards of training, standards of playing."

The fullback said their ongoing success keeps them hungry, knowing they have a target on their backs.

"When you're at the top, you're always going to be wanting more. You're always going to be wanting better," she added.

"I think that's what makes us so brilliant is that we'll never be comfortable with winning.

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"However many Grand Slams or winning a World Cup, we always want more, we always want better and we'll keep on pushing this team to how it's like it's never been before."

Amy Cokayne, a veteran of the side who has been crucial to their success, said a big part of this year's campaign was bringing on the younger players, with several experienced members of the squad absent due to injury or pregnancies.

"I think a lot of us have had to step up and I think we really did that," Cokayne said.

"We've encouraged the young girls and given them confidence. Demelza [Short] when she came on was really good, getting stuck into the French.

"That's a good sight to see. You don't want to see her shy away from the physicality and hostility of it."