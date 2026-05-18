England call up Bristol's Van Rensburg ahead of summer Tests vs. South Africa, Fiji and Argentina

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England have called up Bristol's South Africa-born centre Benhard Janse van Rensburg ahead of their summer Test matches against South Africa, Fiji and Argentina.

Janse van Rensburg was not expected to be eligible until the autumn, but the RFU has confirmed he completes his residency period on July 8, five years after arriving in England when he signed for London Irish. The timeline means he won't be eligible for England's match with the Springboks on July 4, but could be thrown into action straightaway when England face Fiji on July 11.

He made a 20-minute cameo as a replacement for South Africa Under-20s in 2016, but World Rugby ruled that did not tie him to the Springboks because of exceptional circumstances following an appeal by the Rugby Football Union.

Elsewhere, Steve Borthwick has recalled second-row George Martin, and has also included Saracens uncapped winger Noah Caluori.

Bristol Bears' Benhard Janse van Rensburg has been called up for England's summer Test matches. Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images

Borthwick has included five scrum-halves in the squad, including Saracens' Charlie Bracken, but there's no spot in the group for Bath trio Henry Arundell, Max Ojomoh and Ollie Lawrence.

Arundell started the first three matches of the Six Nations that ended with England finishing in fifth place but paid the price after making a number of mistakes that exposed his defensive limitations.

The inclusion of rookies Bracken and Archie McParland is reward for the promise they have shown at Saracens and Northampton respectively this season.

Caluori, the Gallagher Prem's top scorer in 2025-26, is also present, and the teenage try machine could be given his Test debut next month.

George Martin makes a welcome return after overcoming a long-term shoulder problem with the abrasive 24-year-old second row having made a successful comeback for Leicester in recent weeks.

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Bath's rising hooker Kepu Tuipulotu is present among the front rows as Borthwick looks to build depth in the position with the options thinned by Luke Cowan-Dickie's broken wrist.

England are considering resting some of their British and Irish Lions for the brutal summer itinerary, which is made up of Tests on three continents and features over 25,000 miles of travel.

Captain Maro Itoje could be among those stood down with next year's World Cup in mind, while Tom Curry, Ellis Genge, Ben Earl, Ollie Chessum and Tommy Freeman were also heavily involved in the Lions' 2-1 series triumph over Australia in 2025.

All of them have been selected in the current training squad that is to begin preparations to take on back-to-back world champions South Africa at Ellis Park.

England's summer Nations Championship matches

South Africa vs. England -- July 4, Ellis Park

Fiji vs. England -- July 11, Hill Dickinson Stadium

Argentina vs. England -- July 18, Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades

Information from ESPN's Tom Hamilton and PA was used in this report.