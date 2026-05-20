Super Rugby Pacific Teams: Round 15 lineups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

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We're at the penultimate round and thanks to some big results last week, the top six remains well and truly open.

Mathematically all but Moana Pasifika remain in contention for a playoff spot, but 10 does not go into six and only wins from here will keep some team's seasons alive.

To kick it all off we're treated to two big derby clashes with the Crusaders hosting the Chiefs and the Waratahs hosting the Brumbies, before the weekend continues with the Highlanders taking on Hurricanes, and the Force looking to continue their hot form against the Drua.

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[Note: all odds correct 11am 5/5]

Friday, May 22

One NZ Stadium, Christchurch, 5:05pm (AEST)

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Chay Fihaki, Dallas McLeod, David Havili (capt), Sevu Reece, Rivez Reihana, Noah Hotham; Christian Lio-Willie, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Ethan Blackadder, Jamie Hannah, Antonio Shalfoon, Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, George Bower. Replacements: Manumaua Letiu, Jack Sexton, Seb Calder, Liam Jack, Dom Gardiner, Kyle Preston, Taha Kemara, Johnny McNicholl.

Chiefs: Isaac Hutchinson, Liam Coombes-Fabling, Kyle Brown, Quinn Tupaea, Kyren Taumoefolau, Josh Jacomb, Cortez Ratima, Wallace Sititi, Luke Jacobson (capt), Samipeni Finau, Tupou Vaa'i, Josh Lord, Sione Ahio, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ollie Norris. Replacements: Brodie McAlister, Jared Proffit, George Dyer, Seuseu Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Simon Parker, Xavier Roe, Tepaea Cook-Savage, Daniel Rona.

Officials: Referee: James Doleman; Assistant Referees: Marcus Playle, Fraser Hannon; TMO: Glen Newman

Prediction: The clear game of the round. The Crusaders had last week off and now return to their now home where they are unbeaten in two games, and adding to the good news is the return of star fullback Will Jordan. They are still in with a hunt of a home final and can take a step towards it with a win here. The Chiefs have meanwhile been hit by the loss of Damian McKenzie, with Josh Jacomb taking over at No. 10. The Chiefs have a deeper pack and better bench cover, but the Crusaders have already beaten them once in the season and are well placed to do it again. Crusaders by 5.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Crusaders: $2.15, +1.5 $195; Chiefs: $1.68, -1.5 $1.85

Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 7:35pm (AEST)

Waratahs: Max Jorgensen, Harry Potter, Triston Reilly, Lawson Creighton, Jack Bowen, Teddy Wilson; Angus Scott-Young, Charlie Gamble, Clem Halahalo, Miles Amatoseo, Matt Philip, Dan Botha, Ioane Moananu, Jack Barrett. Replacements: Oniti Finau, Isaac Kailea, Apolosi Ranawai, Ben Grant, Jamie Adamson, Michael McDonald, Jack Debreczeni, Joey Walton.

Brumbies: Tom Wright, Ollie Sapsford, Kadin Pritchard, David Feliuai, Corey Toole, Declan Meredith, Ryan Lonergan; Toby Macpherson, Rory Scott, Rob Valetini, Lachlan Shaw, Cadeyrn Neville, Allan Alaalatoa, Billy Pollard, James Slipper. Replacements: Lachlan Lonergan, Blake Schoupp, Rhys Van Nek, Nick Frost, Luke Reimer, Klayton Thorn, Tane Edmed, Andy Muirhead.

Officials: Referee: Ben O'Keeffe; Assistant Referees: Todd Petrie, Warwick Lahmert; TMO: Richard Kelly

Prediction: The Waratahs will attempt to complete an unlikely sweep of the Brumbies this season and will be buoyed by their stunning win in Fiji last week. Coach Dan McKellar has kept faith with that side, with no sign of Wallabies stars Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Jake Gordon and Pete Samu. The Brumbies are meanwhile at close to full strength and will be well rested after a bye last week. Look for big games from Rob Valetini and Tom Wright, who is yet to really rediscover his best since returning from injury. There won't be much in this one, but the Brumbies just have that little bit of extra quality and experience up front. Brumbies by 2.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Waratahs: $2.25, +2.5 $1.95; Brumbies: $1.62, -2.5 $1.85

Tate McDermott will play his first Super Rugby game of the season this weekend after finally recovering from a hamstring injury Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Saturday, May 23

North Harbour Stadium, Albany, New Zealand, 2:35pm (AEST)

Moana: William Havili, Israel Leota, Solomon Alaimalo, Tevita Latu, Glen Vaihu, Patrick Pellegrini, Augustine Pulu, Semisi Tupou Ta'eiloa, Semisi Paea, Miracle Faiilagi (capt), Veikoso Poloniati, Allan Craig, Atu Moli, Millennium Sanerivi, Malakai Hala-Ngatai. Replacements: Mamoru Harada, Abraham Pole, Paula Latu, Alefosio Aho, Dominic Ropeti, Siaosi Nginingini, Faletoi Peni, Tuna Tuitama.

Reds: Jock Campbell, Treyvon Pritchard, Josh Flook, Filipo Daugunu, Tim Ryan, Carter Gordon, Tate McDermott; Harry Wilson, Fraser McReight, Joe Brial, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Josh Canham, Massimo De Lutiis, Josh Nasser, George Blake. Replacements: Matt Faessler, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Zane Nonggorr, Seru Uru, Vaiuta Latu, Kalani Thomas, Ben Volavola, Lachie Anderson.

Officials: Referee: Reuben Keane; Assistant Referees: Jordan Way, Louis Trisley; TMO: Brett Cronan

Prediction: The big news here is the return of Tate McDermott, who will play his first game since Bledisloe I last year. The Reds were pipped in Perth last week but get fresh troops back in the form of Wallabies Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Fraser McReight and lock Josh Canham, whose return should help their misfunctioning lineout. Moana will be fresh after a spell last week and while they are nearing the end of their Super Rugby tenure, they have shown they can be more than just a nuisance. Still, the Reds have too much to play for and while they slipped up away to Moana a couple of years ago, it doesn't feel like history will repeat again here. Reds by 18.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Moana: $5.80, +15.5 $1.90; Reds: $1.13, -15.5 $1.90

Hnry Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand, 5:05pm (AEST)

Hurricanes: Josh Moorby, Ngane Punivai, Bailyn Sullivan, Jordie Barrett (co-captain), Kini Naholo, Ruben Love, Ereatara Enari; Peter Lakai, Devan Flanders, Warner Dearns, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Pasilio Tosi, Asafo Aumua, Siale Lauaki. Replacements: Jacob Devery, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Tevita Mafileo, Tom Allen, Du'Plessis Kirifi (co-captain), Jordi Viljoen, Lucas Cashmore, Jone Rova.

Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Xavier Tito-Harris, Jona Nareki, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-capt), Jonah Lowe, Cam Millar, Nic Shearer; Hugh Renton (co-capt), Lucas Casey, Te Kamaka Howden, Mitch Dunshea, Tomas Lavanini, Angus Ta'avao, Jack Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Replacements: Henry Bell, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Mau, Oliver Haig, Sean Withy, Adam Lennox, Stanley Solomon, Meihana Grindlay.

Officials: Referee: Angus Gardner; Assistant referees: George Myers; Matt Kellahan; TMO: Graham Cooper

Prediction: It has been a tough year for the Highlanders on the injury front, with Caleb Tangitau the latest star to go down with injury. He won't play again this year on account of an Achilles tendon rupture, which makes this trip to Wellington all the more challenging. The Canes have opted for a little rotation ahead of their finals campaign, but their depth has been an asset all year and the likes of Bailyn Sullivan, Ngane Punivai and Siale Lauaki will all do a job here. We will, however, have to wait at least until week for Fehi Fineanganofo to break the Super Rugby season try-scoring record. Hurricanes by 30.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Hurricanes: $1.03, -21.5 $1.90; Highlanders: $11, +21.5 $1.90

HBF Park, Perth, Australia, 7:35pm (AEST)

Force: Mac Grealy, Zac Lomax, Bayley Kuenzle, Hamish Stewart, Dylan Pietsch, Max Burey, Nathan Hastie; Vaiolini Ekuasi, Carlo Tizzano, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Darcy Swain, Jeremy Williams, Misinale Epenisa, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Harry Johnson-Holmes. Replacements: Nic Dolly, Marley Pearce, Sef Fa'agase, Franco Molina, Will Harris, Agustin Moyano, Boston Fakafanua, Kurtley Beale

Drua: Isikeli Rabitu, Taniela Rakuro, Maika Tuitubou, Virimi Vakatawa, Manasa Mataele, Kemu Valetini, Isaak Fines-Leleiwasa; Isoa Tuwai, Kitione Salawa, Vilive Miramira, Temo Mayanavanua, Mesake Vocevoce, Samuela Tawake, Zuriel Togiatama, Meli Tuni. Replacements: Sairusi Ravudi, Penaia Cakobau, Mesake Doge, Isoa Nasilasila, Elia Canakaivata, Simione Kuruvoli, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Iosefo Namoce

Officials: Referee: Paul Williams; Assistant referees: Angus Mabey; Mike Winter; TMO: Aaron Paterson

Prediction: The Force are one of Super Rugby's form teams having undergone a mid-season revival, with wins over the Reds [twice], Waratahs and Crusaders. They should have also beaten the Drua away, which will give them plenty to play for here as a result. They are also still in finals contention. There is no Ben Donaldson for the second straight week while George Bridge also misses this one, but the hard-working forward pack should derail any chance the Drua have of finding their free-flowing rhythm, which was badly lacking against the Waratahs last week. Look for big games from Carlo Tizzano and Mac Grealy, while Zac Lomax will also be desperate to score a try after going so close against the Reds last week. Force by 15.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Force: $1.15, -13.5 $1.95; Drua: $5.20 +13.5 $1.85