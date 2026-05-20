England coach Steve Borthwick defends selections for summer squad

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Benhard Janse van Rensburg could make his England debut this summer. Benhard Janse van Rensburg

England head coach Steve Borthwick has defended his selections for this summer's Nations Championship squad ahead of their games against South Africa, Fiji and Argentina.

Borthwick's decision to omit Max Ojomoh and Ollie Lawrence and the selection of South African-born centre Benhard Janse van Rensburg has prompted criticism from former players including Mike Tindall and Danny Care.

Care, who retired from international rugby in 2024, told the BBC's Rugby Union Weekly podcast: "It doesn't sit right with me to take away the opportunity for Max Ojomoh or Ollie Lawrence."

The RFU has confirmed Janse van Rensburg will become eligible for England on July 8, five years after arriving in England and signing for London Irish.

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While he won't be eligible for England's match with the Springboks on July 4, he could debut against Fiji in Liverpool on July 11.

Borthwick said he picked Janse van Rensburg because of his character and versatility.

"The World Rugby eligibility rules are really clear," Borthwick said. "He's a very good player who has committed to playing his rugby here. I pick the players I want to pick, that I think are the right players for us. He's been brilliant around the squad, the players have welcomed him and I'm delighted to be able to select him in the squad.

"When I chat to anyone about him, to a man they say what an incredible character he is. I've spoken to him a number of times and now I get a chance to see him on the grass for the first time.

"When I was at Leicester coaching against London Irish, every time I analysed them I saw this player who had this carry threat and covered so much ground in defence.

"I also saw what he did around the defensive breakdown, the amount of jackals he would win and his distribution, which I think has got even better at Bristol. He has an ability to 12 and 13."