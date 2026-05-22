Courtroom battle: Melbourne Rebels, Rugby Australia & 'Winning Rugby' explained

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Seven years on from the Israel Folau saga, Rugby Australia is back where it doesn't want to be - the courtroom.

This time, however, the governing body is being challenged not by one individual but a group - the directors of the now defunct Melbourne Rebels, the club that was banished from Super Rugby Pacific at the end of the 2024 season.

So how did it get to this point? And what is being challenged in court?

WHY WERE THE MELBOURNE REBELS KICKED OUT OF SUPER RUGBY?

After first joining Super Rugby in 2011, the Rebels' 14-year Super Rugby tenure came to an end when Rugby Australia wound up the franchise at the end of 2024 season. With two rounds of the competition to go, players and staff were informed that the club had no future.

The Rebels had in January 2024 entered voluntary administration, at which time RA took back the club's license. The governing body agreed to pay the wages of players and staff through to the end of the season, after learning of the Rebels' crippling financial debts, which were reported to be in the vicinity of $23 million, $11 million of which was owed to the Australian Tax Office.

Given RA was not exactly flush with cash at the time -- they had taken out an $80 million debt facility to see them through to the British and Irish Lions series -- the decision was made in May to cut the club adrift and reduce Australia's Super Rugby footprint to just four teams.

WERE ANY ATTEMPTS MADE TO RESCUE THE CLUB?

Yes, a consortium of businesspeople got together in a bid to save the Rebels, with a plan to relocate the club from its AAMI Park base to Tarneit in Melbourne's western corridor, where it would have shared a facility with A-Leagues club Western United, who have since also been booted from that competition.

The consortium, which was led by business titan Leigh Clifford, sought private equity investment to keep the club afloat; but their proposal was rejected by RA on account of a "lack of detail", the governing body saying it had "significant doubts over the consortium's proposed financial model".

Melbourne Rebels are suing Rugby Australia in Federal Court Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

HOW DID THE REBELS GET THEMSELVES SO FAR INTO DEBT?

While only those with access to the Rebels' balance sheet will know where some of the biggest missteps were made, the club suffered dearly from a lack of success, and didn't contest a first cross-border Super Rugby finals until, ironically, their final season.

As a result of the club's lack of on-field competitiveness, their matchday attendance at AAMI Park slumped and, with it, vital gameday revenue; their debts were later revealed to include $1.1 million to the venue itself.

While the club had a small, but passionate fanbase, a lack of success meant it struggled to crack the wider sporting market in Melbourne, which is otherwise dominated by the AFL. The Rebels had earlier in their existence attempted to draw in fans with the recruitment of Wallabies stars James O'Connor and Kurtley Beale, and later Will Genia and Quade Cooper, yet arguably their greatest achievement was the production of local talent like Jordan Uelese, Rob Leota and Pone Fa'aumasili.

WHO IS SUING RUGBY AUSTRALIA IN COURT?

The former directors of Melbourne Rebels Pty Ltd launched proceedings against Rugby Australia last year, filing a statement of claim worth $30 million.

The directors allege that RA acted unfairly by bailing out their Super Rugby colleagues the Waratahs and Brumbies and not the Rebels, despite NSW [$3 million] and the ACT [$2.4 million] having far less financial debt than the Rebels.

Rugby Australia launched a counter claim against the Rebels directors, alleging "misleading and deceptive conduct concerning the financial position of MRRU dating back to 2018."

WHAT HAS COME OUT IN COURT SO FAR?

In short, plenty. But the biggest nuggets involve "Winning Rugby", which was a plan to funnel the pick of Australia's Super Rugby talent into the Waratahs, Reds and Brumbies, while the Western Force and Rebels would have been used as development teams.

While "Winning Rugby" was never formally executed, the Rebels allege it demonstrated RA's preferential treatment for its three chief rugby markets, being New South Wales, Queensland and the ACT. The Waratahs and Brumbies licenses are now owned by RA as part of its centralisation programme.

Another key point of "Winning Rugby" was a plan to merge the Rebels with struggling expansion franchise Moana Pasifika, which was widely reported not long after the club entered voluntary administration in 2024. Just how this was communicated was debated in court on Thursday, with former Rebels president Paul Docherty grilled by RA barrister Tony Bannon SC over the exact timing of the discussions.

It is alleged that a name change had been planned for the Rebels' 2025 fixture against the touring British and Irish Lions, with that team to be known as Melbourne Rebels Pasifika. Docherty however rejected suggestions that, in July 2023, he understood that was the long-term plan for the Rebels and not just a one-off change to help bolster the Rebels for the Lions tour match because Melbourne would not have had access to its Wallabies representatives.

As it has eventuated, Moana Pasifika too are headed for the Super Rugby scrapheap after club owners Pasifika Medical Association revealed they would not fund the franchise beyond this season.

Also on Thursday, Bannon quizzed Docherty over the club's attempt to secure a $10 million grant from the Victorian government, which involved winning the right to hosting the "four finals" [semifinals, third-place playoff and final] of the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Docherty revealed that Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley had been brought in to help push Melbourne's case as an RWC host. Later, however, the NSW government won the right to stage the tournament's defining games in Sydney, while Melbourne was left with only pool games and two Round of 16 clashes.

Had the $10 million bailout been secured, then it was hoped RA would centralise the Rebels as it had the Waratahs and Brumbies.

Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh [L] and chairman Daniel Herbert fronted the media in 2024 to explain the decision to not reinstate the Rebels license Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

WHO ELSE WILL TAKE THE STAND TO ANSWER QUESTIONS?

RA chief executive Phil Waugh will answer questions in week two of the trial, while his predecessor Andy Marinos is also reported to be on the witness list. Marinos departed RA in April 2023, having replaced former chief executive Raelene Castle early in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

Marinos was at the helm of RA when it was forced to decrease its payments to the Super Rugby franchises by $1.7 million per year amid the pandemic, which the Rebels alleged were never restored, thus affecting their bottom line.

HOW LONG WILL THE HEARING RUN?

The case is expected to run for three weeks, despite Justice Cameron Moore imploring both sides to reconsider mediation.

"This is directed at the parties. We are embarking on a three-week trial in which millions of dollars will be spent," Moore said on the hearing's opening day.

"There'll be cross-examination of witnesses. Credit will be an issue, all dealing with differing versions of the history of events over the previous number of years.

"It's not too late to resolve these proceedings. The parties should consider that actively."

With both parties holding firm in their positions, an early -- and amicable -- resolution appears highly unlikely.