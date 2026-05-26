Moana Pasifika lifeline emerges as NZ MP says 'good news' coming

Mystery surrounds a potential 11th hour lifeline for Moana Pasifika, after New Zealand MP Winston Peters told reporters there was "good news" coming for the embattled Super Rugby franchise.

Peters' comments followed news on Monday that Moana had called in the liquidators ahead of their final game of the season, against the Brumbies in Canberra on Friday, with reported debts owing to the sum of $[NZ] 2.7 million.

Outgoing owners Pasifika Medical Association revealed it could no longer fund the team, despite earlier in the year giving assurances it would meet its financial obligations through to the end of the season.

"The boards of directors of both PMA and Moana Pasifika have resolved to appoint liquidators.

"We are proud to have supported the franchise over the past two years and are deeply disappointed to have reached this point. We acknowledge the dedication of the players, staff, and supporters, and we sincerely thank everyone who has been part of the Moana Pasifika journey."

PMA advised New Zealand Rugby in April it would not fund the team beyond 2026, with planning for a 10-team Super Rugby Pacific competition in 2027 understood to have already been modelled given rumours of the franchise's perilous financial position had swirled for the past three years.

Coincidentally, a previous plan to merge the franchise with the now defunct Melbourne Rebels has returned to the headlines over the past week as the former directors of that franchise sue Rugby Australia in Federal Court.

But New Zealand Rugby has maintained for the past two months there were parties interested in acquiring the license, with Kanaloa Consortium, which includes several former All Blacks, among those to have expressed a desire to keep the franchise afloat.

Moana Pasifika captain Miracle Fai'ilagi and coach Tana Umaga remain hopeful the franchise can be saved Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images

But the comments from Peters, the New Zealand Government's Minister for Foreign Affairs, are the best indication yet that the team could yet live on, even if it is too late for next season.

"Yes I do but you'll have to wait for the good news later on," Peters told reporters in Wellington on Tuesday.

Pressed further, a grinning Peters added: "Of course I'd love to see them carry on because they've got a great future. They've gone through difficult times and they just need better management, wholly better management. Australia Rugby Union [Rugby Australia], has got on top of their financial problems and the New Zealand Rugby Union has got to do the same."

While a rescue package from New Zealand Rugby is highly unlikely, another report indicated that a combined financial package from the Australian, New Zealand and Samoan governments could yet save the franchise.

The Australian government recently signed off on a $150 million funding deal for rugby in the Pacific having secured the support from their Fijian, Tongan and Samoan counterparts.

Asked about Peters' comments, Moana coach Tana Umaga, who will join Dave Rennie's new All Blacks coaching team at the conclusion of the Super Rugby season, said it was good to see efforts were being made to keep the club afloat.

"There's some positives, some good people, just saying some positive things, and that just adds to the hope," Umaga said Wednesday morning.

Moana went close to securing a win in their final home game of the season on Saturday, coming from behind to take the lead in the second half against Queensland Reds. But a late try from Reds fullback Jock Campbell denied them a morale-boosting win, which would have been their first victory since the opening round of the season.

If there is to be no future in Super Rugby, it may be that Moana look to join an expanded Super Rugby Aus competition later in the year. ESPN understands such a plan has been discussed at Rugby Australia, with the governing body keen to build on the four-team tournament it instigated in 2025.