All Blacks skipper Scott Barrett ruled out for up to five months

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The All Blacks will have a new captain when they head into battle for the first time under new coach Dave Rennie, after skipper Scott Barrett was ruled out for up to five months with a back injury.

Barrett will undergo surgery, Crusaders coach Rob Penney confirmed Wednesday, ruling him out of the All Blacks' hugely anticipated "Rugby's Greatest Rivalry" tour of South Africa.

Barrett has been on a non-playing sabbatical in 2026, but he had been expected to play some part in the closing weeks of the Crusaders' campaign.

But it is clear now that there has been more to his prolonged absence.

"He has tried every non-evasive trick you could do to get right and it just hasn't come off, so he'll be in the operating theatre by the end of the week," Penney said.

"But he's got his head around it now, a pretty special trip to South Africa that he's going to miss, and some other bits and pieces. But, ultimately, he's just got to get himself right."

Barrett enjoyed time with the Sydney Roosters during his sabbatical, with social media footage showing the second-rower lifting weights in the team's gymnasium alongside NRL players.

The All Blacks skipper had been nursing separate ankle and Achilles injuries following a tough 2025 campaign, but as to when the back issue emerged at this stage is unknown.

Scott Barrett will miss the All Blacks' tour of South Africa because of a back injury Ian Cook - CameraSport via Getty Images

While devastating for Barrett, the injury will make Rennie's All Blacks captaincy call a slightly easier assignment after the coach, who was named Scott Robertson's replacement earlier this year, indicated he would review the team's leadership.

"I think you've got to work through those things and I'm keen to have a chat to players," Rennie said after accepting the role. "I know Scott Barrett, fantastic player and current captain, and so I'll be keen to have a chat to him about [the situation] going forward."

Barrett became All Blacks captain under Scott Robertson, graduating to the top job at the same time "Razor" moved from Crusaders boss to New Zealand coach.

Ardie Savea has long been touted as an All Blacks captain, and has previously filled the roles when Barrett and former skipper Sam Cane were injured. But the path may now be clear for Savea to be given the job on a permanent basis, just six months after it was reported he was among the key figures in the player review that ultimately led to Robertson's sacking.

Veteran Hooker Codie Taylor is seen as another frontline candidate to replace Barrett.

Rennie's first Test in charge comes against France in Christchurch on July 4.