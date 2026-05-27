Jo Yapp chosen to lead first British and Irish Lions women's team to New Zealand

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Jo Yapp will lead the women's British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand next year. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Jo Yapp has been appointed head coach of the British and Irish Lions women's team for their inaugural tour to New Zealand next year.

Yapp has been chosen ahead of Red Roses coach John Mitchell for the role and will start work for the Lions on a part-time basis in July before becoming full-time in January.

The former England captain is head of women's pathway at the Rugby Football Union but was in charge of Australia for last year's World Cup and has coached internationally at age-grade level and in Premiership Women's Rugby.

Mitchell was also a strong candidate for the position after guiding England to World Cup glory in September and had indicated he was interested in the role. However, the Lions have turned to Yapp to take charge of their first voyage.

"To lead the first-ever Lions women's team is an incredible honour and something I'm immensely proud of," Yapp said.

"The Lions represents the very best of our sport and this tour to New Zealand is an opportunity to create something truly special and help shape the future of women's rugby for years to come.

"I know from experience how challenging it is to face the Black Ferns on home soil, but that challenge is exactly what makes this tour so exciting.

Yapp coached Australia at the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup. Hannah Peters/Getty Images

"There is an enormous amount of talent across the four unions and I'm looking forward to bringing together the very best players to represent the Lions in 2027."

Chief executive Ben Calveley revealing the decision was influenced by the ambition to elevate female coaches.

"Jo's breadth of experience across the UK club game and the international women's game in the southern hemisphere made her an outstanding candidate for this role," Calveley said.

"Her vision for bringing together players from the four unions was hugely compelling and we are thrilled to welcome her on board.

"The selection process was rigorous, competitive and international in scope as befitting the significance of this historic appointment.

"For a moment that represents such a step forward for the game, it was important to us that this appointment serves our desire to grow and support all aspects of the women's game including the promotion of female coaches."

The Lions face three Tests against the Black Ferns in September 2027 and will play two further games in the five-fixture itinerary.

England are expected to provide the bulk of the touring party and the Test team having recently been crowned Grand Slam champions for a fifth successive year, extending their winning run to 38 Tests.