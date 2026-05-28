Bordeaux- Bègles, Hurricanes are playing rugby of the gods; will it fly at Test level too?

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It's not quite yet a case of get on board or get left behind, but with domestic attacking rugby dominating both hemispheres the question must be asked: how long before that captivating brilliance comes to define the Test scene, too?

Rugby will always have a place for set-piece dominance and brutal collisions. There is inherent beauty in rugby's combative, gladiatorial elements. Without a front foot platform, little will ever be achieved in this sport.

But in the age of instant gratification, short attention spans and an increasingly competitive viewing market rugby must and, indeed, is evolving before our eyes.

The modern game - at domestic level at least - is fast embracing the need for speed. And from a pure entertainment perspective, long may that last.

Such a prevalent style could soon push further into Test rugby's ranks too.

Who, from a neutral standpoint, didn't enjoy the way in which the Bordeaux- Bègles blitzed their way to successive European titles? Or the Hurricanes charting their Super Rugby Pacific title charge to top the regular season with the best attack in the southern hemisphere.

Let's start with Bordeaux, though.

French wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey, who led the Champions Cup with 10 tries in eight games and is somehow only 22 years old, is a must watch talent. With catch me if you can pace, magic feet and elite anticipation, it's no wonder Bordeaux do everything within their power to get him the ball at every opportunity.

Louis Bielle-Biarrey continues to astound with his play for Bordeaux-Begles and France Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Matthieu Jalibert, with the most defenders beaten (38), offloads (19) and metres gained in the Champions Cup, is another shining example of Bordeaux's quest to use the ball and always, always throw the extra pass in search of space.

Salesi Rayasi, Maxime Lucu, Damian Penaud and Cameron Woki are other notable Bordeaux weapons.

With their 41-19 demolition job on Leinster in the European climax last weekend, Bordeaux handed the powerhouse Irish club irrefutable evidence their formulaic style is outdated.

Northampton's rampant attack stunned Leinster in last year's European semifinal too.

Not even Leinster's traditional swarming line speed could stop Bordeaux's flick the switch counterattack.

Reaching the final is meritorious but no one wants five runner's up medals in eight years.

Fehi Fineanganofo is poised to break the Super Rugby season try-scoring record on the end of a scintillating Hurricanes backline Sanka Vidanagama / AFP via Getty Images

There's much to admire about Leinster's consistency but if they can't heed the lessons of their finals failures and grasp the changing nature of the modern game, European silverware will remain elusive.

French rugby, to be fair, is a seemingly unstoppable freight train.

How else can anyone explain the Top 14 claiming the last six European titles. The world's most wealthy - Bordeaux, with a staggering annual budget of €39 million rank fifth in French rugby - and best supported league shows no signs of abating anytime soon.

If only the French national team could grasp such consistent success.

Closer to home the Hurricanes, with the most tries, clean breaks, metres gained and defenders beaten in Super Rugby Pacific this season, are a joy to watch.

Bordeaux and the Hurricanes also boast the most turnovers in their respective competitions to thrive on striking from lethal counterattack.

In the age of hyper analysis Bordeaux and the Hurricanes, while both well coached, are proving there is room for unstructured, instinctive rugby from the gods to prosper.