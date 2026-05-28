Bordeaux- Bègles, Hurricanes are playing rugby of the gods; will it fly at Test level too?

It's not quite yet a case of get on board or get left behind, but with domestic attacking rugby dominating both hemispheres the question must be asked: how long before that captivating brilliance comes to define the Test scene, too?
Rugby will always have a place for set-piece dominance and brutal collisions. There is inherent beauty in rugby's combative, gladiatorial elements. Without a front foot platform, little will ever be achieved in this sport.
But in the age of instant gratification, short attention spans and an increasingly competitive viewing market rugby must and, indeed, is evolving before our eyes.
The modern game - at domestic level at least - is fast embracing the need for speed. And from a pure entertainment perspective, long may that last.
Such a prevalent style could soon push further into Test rugby's ranks too.
Who, from a neutral standpoint, didn't enjoy the way in which the Bordeaux- Bègles blitzed their way to successive European titles? Or the Hurricanes charting their Super Rugby Pacific title charge to top the regular season with the best attack in the southern hemisphere.
Let's start with Bordeaux, though.
French wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey, who led the Champions Cup with 10 tries in eight games and is somehow only 22 years old, is a must watch talent. With catch me if you can pace, magic feet and elite anticipation, it's no wonder Bordeaux do everything within their power to get him the ball at every opportunity.
Matthieu Jalibert, with the most defenders beaten (38), offloads (19) and metres gained in the Champions Cup, is another shining example of Bordeaux's quest to use the ball and always, always throw the extra pass in search of space.
Salesi Rayasi, Maxime Lucu, Damian Penaud and Cameron Woki are other notable Bordeaux weapons.
With their 41-19 demolition job on Leinster in the European climax last weekend, Bordeaux handed the powerhouse Irish club irrefutable evidence their formulaic style is outdated.
Northampton's rampant attack stunned Leinster in last year's European semifinal too.
Not even Leinster's traditional swarming line speed could stop Bordeaux's flick the switch counterattack.
Reaching the final is meritorious but no one wants five runner's up medals in eight years.
There's much to admire about Leinster's consistency but if they can't heed the lessons of their finals failures and grasp the changing nature of the modern game, European silverware will remain elusive.
French rugby, to be fair, is a seemingly unstoppable freight train.
How else can anyone explain the Top 14 claiming the last six European titles. The world's most wealthy - Bordeaux, with a staggering annual budget of €39 million rank fifth in French rugby - and best supported league shows no signs of abating anytime soon.
If only the French national team could grasp such consistent success.
Closer to home the Hurricanes, with the most tries, clean breaks, metres gained and defenders beaten in Super Rugby Pacific this season, are a joy to watch.
Bordeaux and the Hurricanes also boast the most turnovers in their respective competitions to thrive on striking from lethal counterattack.
In the age of hyper analysis Bordeaux and the Hurricanes, while both well coached, are proving there is room for unstructured, instinctive rugby from the gods to prosper.
Playing with speed and width allows the likes of Bielle-Biarrey and Fehi Fineanganofo, the Hurricanes wing on course to claim the single season Super Rugby try-scoring record outright in the coming weeks, to showcase their talents.
It also puts bums on seats and drives viewership.
Rugby with offloads and ball movement is vastly more engaging than witnessing a series of box kicks and mauls.
As much as rugby is made for big men colliding it has always saved a space for the diminutive destroyer.
Ruben Love is a prime example.
Love is far from the largest human on any rugby pitch but his ability to back his speed, to fix defenders by challenging the line from first receiver and to create for his outsides through his crisp passing game has cast him as a focal figure in the Hurricanes' rise.
The Hurricanes' tight five, once considered a soft underbelly, has laid the platform for their sweeping attacking movements and set piece specials but so, too, are their big men adept at throwing short balls at the line, out the backdoor and interchanging with their backs to form an all-court modern team.
Speed of thought and movement bind Bordeaux and the Hurricanes. And to this point at least, everyone else is left in their wake.
Test rugby is a different beast, sure. Time and space compresses. The stakes are higher, the pressure greater, the margin for errors reduced and more costly.
The Test scene in recent years has largely favoured a kick heavy approach. Teams who live without the ball and those with strong, effective defensive systems often prosper more than those who attempt to use the ball.
The balance of power could be slowly shifting, though.
Resistance remains but rugby's rules are increasingly moving towards minimising stoppages, keeping the ball in play and, hopefully, rewarding an attacking mindset.
The signs are there, too.
The world champion Springboks are often typecast as a big brutal team. While that is true Tony Brown's addition to their coaching staff has vastly evolved their game.
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Damian Willemse are among their gifted attacking talents who are now encouraged to play their natural game which has injected another dimension to the Springboks repertoire.
No one could suggest the Boks are one dimensional.
At this point it's worth noting next year's World Cup will be played on hard and fast tracks that cater to running rugby in Australia.
Officiating at Test level must follow suit by allowing the game to flow - the likes of which Super Rugby has led the way on.
France, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina all appear capable of embracing the attacking elements that could shape the global showpiece. England and Ireland, unless there is a drastic change in mindset, much less so.
Contrasting approaches will forever be prevalent throughout the rugby world but if we are to witness homogenised styles, let's hope the Hurricanes and Bordeaux are providing a path to future prosperity on the Test scene.