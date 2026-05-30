Pasifika plunge into unknown, but enjoy Brumbies win

An undermanned Moana Pasifika have capped off their potential final match with a stirring victory, upsetting the finals-bound ACT Brumbies 21-19.

The Super Rugby Pacific club was placed into liquidation on Monday after their current owners announced that they would not continue to fund the franchise beyond 2026 on April 15.

Unless a last-minute saviour comes in to salvage the club, only introduced in 2022, they will fold and the competition will shrink to 10 teams in 2027.

But Pasifika (2-12) relished in the emotionally charged occasion at GIO Stadium on Saturday and snapped a 12-game losing streak to avoid a record-equalling 13th loss.

The cellar dwellers' victory wasn't smooth sailing though, as the Brumbies led both on the scoreboard and numerically when barnstorming inside centre Faletoi Peni was handed a second yellow card and sent off in the second half.

But the hosts couldn't make the most of their opportunity and substitute Melani Matavao stormed over in the 73rd minute to claim victory.

The Brumbies (7-7) needed a big bonus-point win to help them move as high as fourth on the ladder, but instead will have to settle for sixth.

Their faltering lineout and a series of errors will be a concern for coach Stephen Larkham and the Brumbies now face the table-topping Hurricanes across the Tasman and must win to secure a berth in a qualifying final.

After watching the visitors perform a traditional war dance, the Brumbies came out firing, and Rory Scott planted the ball over the line.

Pasifika thought they hit back when Solomon Alaimalo crossed, but his try was chalked off because of a forward pass and the home team punished them with Tom Wright crashing over.

An undermanned Moana Pasifika have capped off their potential final match with a stirring victory, upsetting the finals-bound ACT Brumbies 21-19. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Veteran James Slipper was handed a yellow card and the visitors capitalised through Patrick Pellegrini before the flyhalf wrestled over for his second to tie the halftime score at 14-all.

The Brumbies re-established the lead when they shifted left and found Luke Reimer in the corner before Peni was marched after a high tackle on Andy Muirhead.

ACT's newly re-signed Klayton Thorn thought he had crossed, but a forward pass in the lead-up denied him a try before Matavao got on the receiving end of some slick passing to steal victory.