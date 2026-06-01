Aussies sweep World Championship sevens stop in Valladolid

Open Extended Reactions

Australia's sevens teams have provided a rare ray of sunlight amid the current gloom, sweeping the World Championship finals in Valladolid on Sunday.

While Australia's Super Rugby teams failed to earn a home quarterfinal for the first time in Super Rugby Pacific, and Rugby Australia finds itself locked in a courtroom battle with the former directors of Melbourne Rebels, the country's sevens stars delivered on the pitch in northern Spain.

Australia's women got the party started in the second of three World Championship stops to round out the 2026-27 season, overturning their shock loss to the United States from pool play to triumph 27-14 without star player Maddison Levi.

Levi picked up a knee injury on the opening day, ruling her out of the remainder of the tournament. But the Aussie women produced arguably their finest performance of the season in her absence to run down arch rivals, New Zealand, coming from 14 points down to win their semifinal 28-26 and end a six-match losing streak to the Black Ferns.

Australia were then far too strong for the Americans second time around in the decider, powering to a 27-14 win on the back of a first-half doubles from Faith Nathan and Heidi Dennis.

"Winning always makes it more special but we've had a really good season," Australia's women's sevens coach Tim Walsh said. "It's been part of the plan to win when it matters. I'm really proud of the belief without Maddi Levi and Tia Hinds that they can go out and perform really well.

"It bodes well for the future and great for the program to get a result."

Australia's men produced their own comeback victory over South Africa in their decider, recovering from an early 14-0 deficit with 26 unanswered points, before a late James Turner red card gave the Blitzboks a chance to force golden-point extra time.