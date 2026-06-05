Andy Farrell signs contract extension with Ireland until 2031

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Andy Farrell has signed a contract extension to remain as Ireland head coach until the conclusion of the 2031 World Cup.

Farrell replaced Joe Schmidt in 2019 and has overseen two Six Nations triumphs including one Grand Slam and four Triple Crowns in five years, while his previous deal ran until the end of the 2027 World Cup.

But Farrell, who has been linked with both the England job and a return to Saracens in recent months, has now committed to leading Ireland beyond the 2027 tournament, due to be held in the United States.

"I am incredibly proud to continue this journey with Irish Rugby," Farrell said. "It is a privilege to work with such a talented group of players and staff.

Andy Farrell has signed a new contract with Ireland until the end of the 2031 World Cup. Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

"What excites me most is the increasing strength and investment in pathways and the quality of talent coming through.

"There is a real confidence in the system that has been built across the provinces and age-grade programmes, and I believe with sustained effort that the best is yet to come."

Farrell started his coaching journey with Saracens from 2010 to 2012 before progressing to England assistant and then joining Ireland initially as a defence coach following the 2016 Six Nations before stepping up to the top job three years later.

In March, he scotched reports linking him with going back to Saracens at the end of his previous Ireland deal, saying it was a case of "people putting two and two together and making five."

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Farrell, who was denied a third Six Nations title earlier this year by France, was British & Irish Lions head coach last year and ushered them to a 2-1 series win in Australia.

IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts said: "We are delighted to secure Andy through to 2031. He is a truly world-class coach and an exceptional leader who has helped shape Ireland as one of the most exciting and consistent teams in the world.

"His impact reaches far beyond what we see on the pitch - he has instilled a deep sense of pride, connection, inspiration and belief across Irish Rugby, creating a culture that truly unites players and supporters and one that Irish fans at home and across the globe feel incredibly proud to stand behind.

"Ensuring Andy's long-term future with us is a hugely positive step for Irish Rugby as we continue to grow the game and strive for sustained success on the international stage."