All Blacks sign assistant coach Tony Brown on two-year deal from 2028

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New Zealand Rugby have got their man with Tony Brown officially returning to New Zealand from 2028, signing as an All Blacks assistant coach through to the end of 2029.

NZ Rugby chief executive Steve Lancaster confirmed the signing on Monday, announcing the current Springboks assistant would join the set up on a two-year deal despite there being no head coach contracted beyond next year's Rugby World Cup.

Brown will see through his contract with the Springboks that will see him coach the side through the global tournament in Australia in late 2027 before returning to New Zealand for the first time since 2024.

In a statement, Lancaster said the organization had spoken to several potential head coaches before making the bold move in signing Brown.

"What we do know, though, from dialogue with other coaches, with previous head coaches and potential head coaches, is that everybody would have Tony Brown in their team,'' Lancaster said.

"So we are really confident making this move now.''

Tony Brown's decision to stay with the Springboks was a blow to Jamie Joseph's bid to become the next All Blacks coach Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images/Getty Images

In a statement released early Monday morning, Lancaster described Brown as a "world-class coach" with NZR clearly happy to make the move now with the understanding the title winning assistant coach will be widely sought after once off contract.

"We know Tony is available after the 2027 Rugby World Cup and he's made it clear he would love to be part of the All Blacks. Tony is a world-class coach who is highly regarded and consistently sought after by head coaches and teams around the world.

"This decision is simple, it's about ensuring the best coaches return to New Zealand. "It's for the All Blacks head coach to shape the structure and portfolios of their coaching team and we have every confidence that Tony is a high-quality addition when he joins in 2028."

Incumbent All Blacks coach Dave Rennie - signed with the group through till the end of next year's World Cup - was also "engaged throughout the process and is supportive of the appointment" according to the statement.

Rennie only recently signed with NZR in March once the organization decided to move on from former head coach Scott Robertson, ending his time with the All Blacks just two years into his four-year contract.

In their statement NZR said the decision to sign Brown as an assistant coach while there is currently no contracted head coach was led by incoming high performance director Don Tricker, who only starts his role on a permanent basis in November.

"One of Don's roles is to lead the appointments of our national team coaches," Lancaster stated.

"As part of that we have agreed with Dave we will discuss the process for the All Blacks head coach role no later than the conclusion of the 2027 Rugby Championship.

"For now, Dave and his coaching team are absolutely focused on what's in front of them and we look forward to challenging ourselves against Tony and the Springboks in the coming months."

In a statement released by South Africa Rugby, the organization said Brown would return to New Zealand with their blessing, while the 51-year-old said he was grateful for his time at the Springboks with coach Rassie Erasmu.

"My contract with New Zealand Rugby only begins in 2028, so there is still a long road ahead before that comes into play," Brown said.

"Right now, I am fully committed to the Springboks. What we are building and trying to achieve as a team over the next two years is my only focus."

The two sides are set to meet in three Tests in South Africa and one in Baltimore in the United States as part of the first Rugby's Greatest Rivalry tour later this year.