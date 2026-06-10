Super Rugby Pacific Teams: Semifinals lineups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

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It's semifinal time! And for the first time in Super Rugby Pacific's five-year history, there are only Kiwi teams in the final four.

After losing to the Crusaders in Christchurch last week, the Blues will be thanking the Chiefs for getting the job done over the Reds and giving them a second chance. But it's do or die from here, lose and you're out.

To kick it all off, the Chiefs host the resurgent Crusaders, who are currently enjoying a four-game win streak, before the high-flying Hurricanes round out the weekend against a limping Blues.

Find out who's in and out, as well as the other key team news, below!

[Note: all odds correct 7am 10/6]

Friday, June 12

FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, 5:05pm (AEST)

Chiefs: Isaac Hutchinson, Liam Coombes-Fabling, Lalakai Foketi, Quinn Tupaea, Kyren Taumoefolau, Damian McKenzie, Cortez Ratima; Simon Parker, Luke Jacobson (capt), Samipeni Finau, Tupou Vaa'i, Josh Lord, Sione Ahio, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ollie Norris. Replacements: Brodie McAlister, Jared Proffit, George Dyer, Seuseu Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Kaylum Boshier, Xavier Roe, Josh Jacomb, and Leroy Carter.

Crusaders: Johnny McNicholl, Chay Fihaki, Braydon Ennor, David Havili (capt), Sevu Reece, Taha Kemara, Noah Hotham, Christian Lio-Willie, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Ethan Blackadder, Jamie Hannah, Antonio Shalfoon, Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, Finlay Brewis. Replacements: Manumau Letiu, Jack Sexton, George Bower, Tahlor Cahill, Dom Gardiner, Kyle Preston, Rivez Reihana, Macca Springer.

Officials: Referee: Angus Gardner; Assistant Referees: George Myers, Matt Kellahan; TMO: Graham Cooper

Prediction: These two teams have already played out two thrillers this year, and you should strap yourself in for one more here. The Chiefs have been forced into a couple of small lineup tweaks with former Wallabies centre Lalakai Foketi coming into the midfield, while Wallace Sititi's concussion means Simon Parker shifts to No. 8 and Samipeni Finau comes into the pack at blindside flanker. The Crusaders are meanwhile boosted by the return of Fletcher Newell at tighthead prop, while Dallas McLeod's groin injury sees Braydon Ennor come into the No. 13 jersey. The Crusaders finished over the top of the Chiefs in Christchurch three weeks ago, but this will be a tighter affair, you'd think, particularly if the elements are unfriendly come kick-off on Friday night. The Chiefs are desperate to end a long run of finals near misses against the Crusaders, including the decider last year. They have been the better side on the whole this season, but their two defeats to the defending champions are hard to overlook. If things get tight, they could crumble. Chiefs by 1.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Chiefs: $1.55, -4.5 $1.90; Crusaders: $2.35, +4.5 $1.85

Beauden Barrett returns from injury for a Blues side that has crawled into the Super Rugby semifinals Phil Walter/Getty Images

Saturday, June 13

Hnry Stadium, Wellington, 5:05pm (AEST)

Hurricanes: Callum Harkin, Josh Moorby, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Fehi Fineanganofo, Cam Roigard; Peter Lakai, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Brad Shields, Warner Dearns, Caleb Delany, Pasilio Tosi, Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia. Replacements: Raymond Tuputupu, Tyrel Lomax, Isaia-Walker-Leawere, Brayden Iose, Ereatari Enari, Jone Rova, Kini Naholo

Blues: Beauden Barrett, Cole Forbes, AJ Lam, Xavi Taele, Caleb Clarke, Stephen Perofeta, Finlay Christie; Hoskins Sotutu, Anton Segner, Torian Barnes, Sam Darry, Patrick Tuipulotu (capt), Marcel Renata, Bradley Slater, Ofa Tu'ungafasi. Reserves: Eli Oudenryn, Mason Tupaea, Flyn Yates, Josh Beehre, Che Clark, Taufa Funaki, Pita Ahki, Payton Spencer.

Officials: Referee: Ben O'Keeffe; Assistant Referees: Todd Petrie, Warwick Lahmert; TMO: Richard Kelly

Prediction: The Blues finally welcome back Beauden Barrett from injury, but he will wear the No. 15 jersey with Stephen Perofeta retained at No. 10. There is also a start for Hoskins Sotutu at No. 8 in what may prove to be the back-rower's final game for the Blues. Simply, the Aucklanders need a truckload of improvement if they're to get anywhere near the Hurricanes here. The top seeds were ruthless in their obliteration of the Brumbies last week, and are boosted further here by the return of the record-chasing Fehi Fineanganofo who has missed a month's footy through injury. The Hurricanes swept the Blues earlier this year, embarrassing Vern Cotter's side in Auckland along the way. It will take a rugby miracle of the highest order for the Blues to advance to the final next week. Hurricanes by 23.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Hurriances: $1.07, -17.5 $1.85; Blues: $7.40, +17.5 $1.90