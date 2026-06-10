Rugby AU makes key U20 move; Pritchard in for Junior World Championship

Treyvon Pritchard is the headline name in Australia's squad for the Junior World Championship, as the selection of two France-based Australians signals a change in contract thinking from Rugby Australia.
Kingbenjamin Swerling-Finaipepe and Lehopoame Leota have been included in a 30-man squad for the tournament in Georgia, which has been expanded to 16 teams for the first time.
It is the first time an Australian player has been selected for the tournament while contracted to an overseas club and not one of the country's four Super Rugby franchises, and a move to designed to combat the growing threat of French clubs, who continue to poach teenage Australian talent.
There are more than 25 Australian-raised players contracted across the top French divisions, with Heinz Lemoto and Visesio Kite among those who have created headlines last year.
Lemoto, a star of Australia's Under 18s victories over New Zealand two years running, was understood to have been approached to play but instead declined the opportunity after an injury-interrupted season with Toulouse.
Regardless, the selection of Swerling-Finaipepe and Leota, both powerhouse props, will not only boost Australia's push for an overdue semifinal appearance in France, but also prove to other young Australian overseas-based talent that their country hasn't forgotten about them.
Leota was among four young Aussies invited to Wallabies training in Paris ahead of Australia's Test with France last November.
Pritchard's selection is meanwhile a sign that he is not yet under Wallabies consideration, despite a series of eye-catching performances for the Reds in his debut Super Rugby season.
The 19-year-old made the majority of his appearances off the bench, but was also handed starts at fullback and on the wing, and finished the year with two tries.
Pritchard has been linked with incoming NRL franchise PNG Chiefs, and is off contract at the end of next year. But he remains a very real option for a senior Test debut either later this year or ahead of next year's Rugby World Cup, particularly with Reds coach Les Kiss replacing Joe Schmidt as Wallabies boss in August.
Waratahs youngster Zac Fittler has also been included in coach Chris Whitaker's squad, the centre continuing his development in the 15-player game and not rugby league, the code in which his father, Brad, remains an all-time great.
Australia's under 20s begin their campaign against Spain on June 28, before facing Fiji and then France in their remaining pool games. The winners of each of the four pools progress to the semifinals.
AUSTRALIA JUNIOR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SQUAD
ACT Brumbies
Ewald Kruger - Hooker
Eli Langi - Backrow
Chayse Geros - Scrumhalf/Fullback
NSW Waratahs
Edwin Langi - Prop
Matthew Sauao - Prop
Isaac Fonua - Backrow/Lock
Toby Brial - Backrow/Lock
Luca Cleverley - Backrow
Marshall Le Maitre - Backrow
TJ Talaileva - Backrow
Angus Grover - Scrumhalf
Sam Blank - Scrumhalf
Jonty Fowler - Flyhalf
Zach Fittler - Centre
Leo Jaques - Centre/Wing
Charlie Bird - Centre/Fullback
Tom Farr-Jones - Wing
Queensland Reds
Jacob Job - Prop
Charles Hollyman - Hooker
John Grenfell - Hooker
Kenneth Harris - Lock
William Ross - Lock
Tom Robinson (c) - Backrow
Finn Mackay - Flyhalf
Taione Taka - Centre/Wing
Treyvon Pritchard - Centre/Fullback
Australian Sevens
Cooper Watters - Wing
Wallace Charlie (Western Force) - Wing/Fullback
Overseas-based
Kingbenjamin Swerling-Finaipepe (Castres) - Prop
Lehopoame Leota (Racing 92) - Prop