Kevin Sinfield, Luke Donald and Lionesses recognised in King's Birthday Honours

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Kevin Sinfield has been knighted in the King's Birthday Honours in recognition of his glittering rugby league career and subsequent fundraising exploits to aid research and support families affected by Motor Neurone Disease.

The 45-year-old, who has raised over £11 million since being inspired by his friend and teammate Rob Burrow's battle against the disease in 2020, tops the list of sports stars recognised for their contributions to their sports and charities.

Two-time Ryder Cup winning captain Luke Donald and snooker player Shaun Murphy are made OBEs, while England under-21s coach Lee Carsley, and six members of the Lionesses squad who helped retain their European title last year, are made MBEs.

- King's Birthday Honours for Sport 2026: The full list

"My playing career was everything I could ever have dreamed of as a young man but the last seven years have given me so much inspiration," Sir Kevin said.

"The MND community are the very best of us and it has been my privilege to support them and put their battle on the stage it needs."

Kevin Sinfield is committed to fundraising for Motor Neurone Disease. Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images

Lindsey Burrow, widow of Rob, welcomed Sinfield's latest honour.

"On behalf of the whole Burrow family, I would like to congratulate Kevin on his knighthood, we are all delighted for him and I can not think of a more deserving recipient.

"Kevin did so much for Rob but also the whole MND community with raising awareness and funds to support families and aid research. I know he has said he is dedicated to supporting the MND community for however long it takes to find a cure and that means so much to so many people to have a champion like Kevin in their corner.

"As Rob used to say, everyone should have a friend like Kevin and so many people will be pleased to see him get this recognition."

Europe Ryder Cup captain Donald, who is attempting to become the first person in Ryder Cup history to lead a team to three consecutive wins next year at Adare Manor, paid tribute to his fellow players and support team.

"I am very grateful to be receiving this honour," Donald said, who won four Ryder Cups as a player.

"It is a proud moment for me, for my family and for all the people I have been fortunate to work with throughout my career, both individually and in the Ryder Cup."

Murphy's honour, which also recognises his charity work, notably for the Rainbow Children's Hospice in the Midlands, comes just over a month after he lost the World Snooker Championship final in a last-frame decider against Wu Yize.

Emily Scarratt has been awarded for her services to rugby. David Rogers/Getty Images

England rugby union captain Emily Scarratt, who retired last year after leading England to her second World Cup win, is also made an OBE.

"It's a huge honour and incredibly humbling," Scaratt said. "I'm proud to share this recognition with everyone who has been part of that journey."

Carsley, the England U21 head coach who briefly took over the national team on an interim basis in 2024 following Gareth Southgate's departure, is made an MBE alongside Lionesses Michelle Agyemang, Jess Carter, Hannah Hampton, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, and Alessia Russo.

Arsenal and England duo Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelly have been awarded. Getty

Cliff Jones, a member of Tottenham's 1961 double-winning side who played for Wales in the 1958 World Cup, is made an MBE for his services for Welsh football.

Former manager Lou Macari, who set up the Macari Foundation to help combat homelessness in Stoke-on-Trent in 2016, is also made an MBE for his services to football and to homeless people.

Former Arsenal chairman David Dein, who founded The Twinning Project, which forges bonds between football clubs and local prisons with the aim of minimising re-offending, is made an OBE for services to football and charity.

Dein said: "I am delighted to have my contribution to football and the Twinning Project charity recognised with the news of my award of an OBE. Football is a major part of my life and finding a way to employ it as a force for good within HMPPS has been a matter of huge pride."

And there is another honour for rugby league with 87-year-old former Wakefield great Neil Fox made a CBE for services to his sport and the community in West Yorkshire.

Nigel Wood, chairman of the Rugby Football League and RL Commercial, said: "Neil's astonishing feats, largely with the glorious Wakefield Trinity side of the 1960s, have stood the test of time in Rugby League. It is almost unimaginable today to think that Neil played more than 800 professional games.

"Nearly half-a-century after his glorious career drew to a close, still no one has yet got close to his all-time scoring record of 6,220 points."