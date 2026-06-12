King's Birthday Honours for Sport 2026: The full list

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The King's birthday honours list has been revealed for 2026, with Kevin Sinfield recognised with a knighthood for his services to rugby and the Motor Neurone Disease community.

Luke Donald is amongst the recipients for an OBE for his services to golf whilst a handful of Lionesses have been awarded a MBE for their services to football.

Over 30 people involved in a range of sports will receive awards due to their work in the industry.

Here, we list every sporting recipient being honoured.

King's Birthday Honours

Knight Bachelor

Kevin Sinfield was awarded a knighthood for his services to rugby and the MND community. Photo by Ben Whitley/PA Images via Getty Images

Kevin Sinfield, CBE, England rugby union team coach, former Great Britain, England and Leeds Rhinos rugby league player, and fundraiser, for services to rugby league, rugby union and the MND community, Oldham.

Commander of the order of the British Empire (CBE)

Neil Fox, MBE, former rugby league player and coach, for services to rugby league and to the community in West Yorkshire, Wakefield.

Eva Rausing, founder, Alborada Trust, for services to charity, animal welfare, horse racing and bloodstock, Newmarket

Officer of the order of the British Empire (OBE)

David Dein was awarded an OBE for services to football and charity. Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP

David Dein, MBE, The Twinning Project founder and former Arsenal vice-chairman and co-owner, for services to football and to charity, London.

Luke Donald, MBE, golfer and Europe Ryder Cup captain, for services to golf, abroad.

Clare Halsted, lately athlete, administrator and volunteer, for services to fencing, London.

Shaun Murphy, snooker player, for services to snooker and to charity, Liverpool.

Ian Robertson, broadcaster, for services to rugby union and to broadcasting, Norwich.

Emily Scarratt, MBE, former England centre and fullback, for services to rugby union, Coalville.

Mark Stuart, pharmacist expert, for services to the pharmacy profession in sport and to anti-doping, London.

Member of the order of the British Empire (MBE)

A handful of Lionesses were awarded an MBE for their services to football. Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images