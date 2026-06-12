King's Birthday Honours for Sport 2026: The full list

The King's birthday honours list has been revealed for 2026, with Kevin Sinfield recognised with a knighthood for his services to rugby and the Motor Neurone Disease community.
Luke Donald is amongst the recipients for an OBE for his services to golf whilst a handful of Lionesses have been awarded a MBE for their services to football.
Over 30 people involved in a range of sports will receive awards due to their work in the industry.
Here, we list every sporting recipient being honoured.
King's Birthday Honours
Knight Bachelor
Kevin Sinfield, CBE, England rugby union team coach, former Great Britain, England and Leeds Rhinos rugby league player, and fundraiser, for services to rugby league, rugby union and the MND community, Oldham.
Commander of the order of the British Empire (CBE)
Neil Fox, MBE, former rugby league player and coach, for services to rugby league and to the community in West Yorkshire, Wakefield.
Eva Rausing, founder, Alborada Trust, for services to charity, animal welfare, horse racing and bloodstock, Newmarket
Officer of the order of the British Empire (OBE)
David Dein, MBE, The Twinning Project founder and former Arsenal vice-chairman and co-owner, for services to football and to charity, London.
Luke Donald, MBE, golfer and Europe Ryder Cup captain, for services to golf, abroad.
Clare Halsted, lately athlete, administrator and volunteer, for services to fencing, London.
Shaun Murphy, snooker player, for services to snooker and to charity, Liverpool.
Ian Robertson, broadcaster, for services to rugby union and to broadcasting, Norwich.
Emily Scarratt, MBE, former England centre and fullback, for services to rugby union, Coalville.
Mark Stuart, pharmacist expert, for services to the pharmacy profession in sport and to anti-doping, London.
Member of the order of the British Empire (MBE)
Michelle Agyemang, England and Arsenal footballer, for services to football, Stanford-le-Hope, Essex.
Ian Bamford, Irish Amateur Open past winner and former Royal Portrush captain, for services to amateur golf, Belfast.
Brenda Bland, former Great Britain swimming team manager, for services to swimming in Great Britain, Hartlepool.
Professor Chris Brookes, Wigan Warriors chair and lately Rugby Football League and England Rugby League chief medical officer, for services to rugby league, Bolton.
Lee Carsley, England men's Under-21s coach, for services to football, Solihull.
Jess Carter, England and Gotham FC footballer, for services to football, Warwick.
Krysten Coombs, athlete and trustee Dwarf Sports Association UK, for services to badminton and to the Dwarf Sports Association, Sheffield.
Alan Crooks, Irish Football Association disability manager, for services to disability football, Newtonards, County Down.
Jane Figueiredo, diving coach, for services to diving, London.
Hannah Hampton, England and Chelsea footballer, for services to football, London.
Jane Harvey, former professional tennis umpire, for services to tennis, Crewkerne, Somerset.
Lauren James, England and Chelsea footballer, for services to football, London.
Cliff Jones, former Wales and Tottenham footballer, for services to Welsh football, Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire.
Karen Jones, Netball South West chair and England Netball honorary life member, for services to netball in England, Tavistock.
Chloe Kelly, England and Arsenal footballer, for services to football, Hitchin, Hertfordshire.
Ian Lovett, lately England and Wales Cricket Board president, for services to cricket and to charity, Sevenoaks, Kent.
Richard Lyttle, former racecourse manager, for services to the horse racing industry, Ballynahinch, County Down.
Lou Macari, former footballer (Scotland, Celtic, Manchester United), manager (numerous clubs) and Macari Foundation founder, for services to football and to homeless people in Stoke-on-Trent,
Ryan Moore, jockey, for services to horseracing and to British sport, Newmarket.
Richard Morris, head of GB Para Badminton, for services to sport and disabled people, Sheffield.
Garry Richardson, broadcaster, for services to sport broadcasting, Seale, Surrey.
Alessia Russo, England and Arsenal footballer, for services to football, Radlett, Hertfordshire.
Gary Street, lately head coach England women's rugby, for services to rugby union, Ashford, Surrey.
Brian Walsh, former Ireland cricket team manager, services to cricket, Belfast.
Tony Whelan, Manchester United youth football coach, for services to football, Sandbach, Cheshire.