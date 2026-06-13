NSW Waratahs centre Henry O'Donnell suspended for doping

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The NSW Waratahs and Rugby Australia have confirmed centre Henry O'Donnell has received an 18-month suspension for doping violations backdated to commence from July 1, 2025, it was announced on Saturday.

The 23-year-old was sanctioned by Sports Integrity Australia (SIA) after he tested positive for D-amphetamine and Ritalinic Acid - two substances associated with ADHD medication - during an in-competition doping control test conducted in May 2025. He did not have a Therapeutic Use Exemption.

The ruling falls under the Australian National Anti-Doping Policy.

According to the Waratahs and Rugby Australia, SIA found that the violation was unintentional and took place outside the context of sports performance.

Waratahs' Henry O'Donnell (C) tries to avoid a tackle SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

He has now received a Therapeutic Use Exemption for the medication that he been prescribed to treat his ADHD and will be eligible to return to play from 1 January 2027.

"Henry made an error of judgement and has paid a heavy price for that misstep," Waratahs Director of High-Performance B-J Mather said.

"The club has supported Henry throughout the process and we look forward to his return to Daceyville."

O'Donnell played 12 games for the club in 2025 after moving from the Western Force. He has also played for the Australia U20s and featured against the British & Irish Lions last year.