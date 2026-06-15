The Beautiful Game: Hurricanes-Chiefs finale will be a Super Rugby decider to savour

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In a year when Super Rugby Pacific has failed to capture the interest of rugby fans on either side of the Tasman, and barely rated a mention on the broader sporting landscape, the competition has at least got the Grand Final it deserves.

As, from the midpoint of the season, it has been clear that the Hurricanes and Chiefs have been a cut above the chasing pack.

The Blues and Brumbies threatened early doors, while the Crusaders came home with a withering burst, playing out of their shiny new One NZ Stadium. And the Reds were, well the Reds. Queensland were always a rugby mirage under Les Kiss.

Sure there were a handful of upsets along the way; the Hurricanes' defeat in Fiji among them. But for the most part, the men from the Kiwi capital have looked like finalists, with the Chiefs always looming as the team to join them.

And amidst the all-encompassing, attention hording of the "Beautiful Game", the FIFA World Cup, the two Kiwi outfits are playing some gorgeous rugby.

The first half of the Chiefs' 49-12 annihilation was, as Sky Sport commentator and former All Blacks Justin Marshall put it, "flawless". And the try finished by All Blacks lock Tupou Vaa'i? As good as one might ever hope to see.

The chip-and-regather from Liam Coombes-Fabling, the pinpoint pass to Lalakai Foketi and the support line from a 120kg lock - there were not enough superlatives for it.

For a team that was tested by the Reds for 60 minutes a week earlier, this was as complete a performance as Chiefs coach Jono Gibbes could have hoped for - and one perfectly timed a week out from the final game of the Super Rugby season.

It was however, the exact kind of ruthless rugby expressionism, blended perfectly with defensive physicality and breakdown efficiency that the Hurricanes have produced in all but a handful of games this season.