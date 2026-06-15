Maro Itoje missing from Steve Borthwick's England rugby squad

Open Extended Reactions

Maro Itoje isn't in Steve Borthwick's England squad. Photo by Dan Mullan - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

Maro Itoje is missing once again as England named an enlarged squad to resume preparations for a summer schedule that begins with a non-cap international against France on Friday.

Itoje could be rested for all or part of the July tour and the prospect of the England captain being stood down for the Tests against South Africa, Fiji and Argentina moved a step closer following his omission from the 33-man group named by Steve Borthwick.

Players from losing Gallagher Prem semi-finalists Bath and Leicester have become available following the weekend's action, resulting in the addition to the squad of Itoje's fellow second rows Ollie Chessum, George Martin and Charlie Ewels.

It gives Borthwick options in the position, providing the scope to rest Itoje if it is felt he would benefit from having the summer off. Only Northampton's Alex Coles of England's front line locks remains in Prem action.

Bath flanker Sam Underhill has been omitted amid the possibility he might need an operation for an undisclosed injury.

Underhill's club colleagues Ben Spencer and Ollie Lawrence are also absent, but Max Ojomoh is recalled in the hope of playing a role against France in Vannes.