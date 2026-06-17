Super Rugby Pacific Grand Final: Hurricanes, Chiefs forced into changes

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It's finally here. After 16 rounds, qualification finals and semifinals, the best two sides have risen to the top with the Hurricanes and Chiefs set for the Super Rugby Pacific Grand Final.

Dominating their semifinal clashes against the Crusaders and Blues respectively, the Hurricanes and Chiefs have long been the form teams of the tournament.

Find out who's in and out, as well as the other key team news, below!

[Note: all odds correct 9am 16/6]

Saturday, June 20

Hnry Stadium, Wellington, 5:05pm (AEST)

Hurricanes: Callum Harkin, Josh Moorby, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Fehi Fineanganofo, Ruben Love, Cam Roigard; Peter Lakai, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Devan Flanders, Warner Dearns, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Pasilio Tosi, Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia. Replacements: Jacob Devery, Siale Lauaki, Tyrel Lomax, Brad Shields, Brayden Iose, Ereatara Enari, Jone Rova, Kini Naholo.

Chiefs: Liam Coombes-Fabling, Leroy Carter, Kyle Brown, Quinn Tupaea, Kyren Taumoefolau, Damian McKenzie, Cortez Ratima; Simon Parker, Luke Jacobson (captain), Samipeni Finau, Tupou Vaa'i, Josh Lord, Sione Ahio, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ollie Norris. Replacements: Brodie McAlister, Jared Proffit, George Dyer, Seuseu Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Kaylum Boshier, Xavier Roe, Josh Jacomb, Reon Paul.

Officials: Referee: Nic Berry; Assistant Referees: Reuben Keane; Louis Trisley TMO: Brett Cronan

Team news:

The Hurricanes have made two changes as they chase a first title since 2016, with Devan Flanders and Isaia Walker-Leawere coming into the pack for Brad Shields and Caleb Delany respectively. Flanders' selection is a nod to the back-rowers better mobility with Shields to add his experience and physicality off the bench later in the game. Delany suffered a concussion in last week's win over the Blues, opening up the chance for Walker-Leawere.

The Chiefs have meanwhile been forced into two backline changes following injuries to Lalakai Foketi and in-form fullback Isaac Hutchinson. Liam Coombers-Fabling shifts from the wing to fullback to cover Hutchinson's absence, with All Blacks winger Leroy Carter taking over the No. 14 jersey. Kyle Brown takes over from Foketi, with Reon Paul added to the bench. While the visitors boast a powerful back-row, they would have dearly loved Wallace Sititi's involvement, but the All Blacks forward remains sidelined following his nasty head knock suffered against the Reds in the qualifying finals.

The Hurricanes and Chiefs have been the two standout teams in Super Rugby Pacific this season, and will now play off to be crowned 2026 champions Hannah Peters/Getty Images

How the Hurricanes win it:

It seems simple, but Clark Laidlaw's team don't need to do anything different. This is a side playing at its absolute peak, who thrive both on the structure of set piece play and the attacking free-for-all they have unleashed twice already in the finals. The Hurricanes have so many weapons, that focusing in on one area simply leaves an opposition exposed elsewhere. Laidlaw told reporters after their thumping win in Sydney in Round 4 that his side needed to get better at handling the uncomfortable to be serious title contenders, and while they have had sparing need to do just that, it is an area that has indeed improved. The Chiefs won't allow the Canes the same attacking freedom as the Brumbies nor Blues, but there are just so many attacking threats at the hosts' disposal.

How the Chiefs win it:

It will be easier said than done, but the Chiefs have to deny the Hurricanes the front-foot ball and attacking rhythm that has been the hallmark of their season. That must start up front, but then also be focused in on scrum-half Cam Roigard. The Hurricanes No. 9 is as much of his team's creator as fly-half Ruben Love, and is a brilliant sniper in around the ruck. With the set-piece battle expected to be fairly even, a lot will be expected of Luke Jacobson, Tupou Vaa'i and centre Quinn Tupaea, whose breakdown work has been the par of any loose forward in the competition. If the Chiefs can take this deep into the final 10 minutes, they might just sow a little seed of doubt in their more-fancied hosts.

Prediction:

While both teams can run up a score, the first half of the decider looms as a tight, Test-match like affair. There are likely to be more penalty goals, box-kicking too, with light rain and strong winds predicted in Wellington. The loss of Isaac Hutchinson is huge for the Chiefs, he has been in sensational form and Liam Coombes-Fabling is a slighter frame who will be tested aerially. And while the Hurricanes are back in the final for the first time since their 2016 triumph, the Chiefs are fighting to avoid a fourth straight defeat in the final game of the season. If ever there was a time for Damian McKenzie to prove he was worthy of the All Blacks No. 10 jersey, this is it. However, there is just too much quality, too much size and physicality, too much skill, strength and endeavour in this Hurricanes side, that you feel the hosts will be too strong at home. Hurricanes by 7.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Hurricanes: $1.42, -5.5 $1.90; Chiefs: $2.80, +5.5 $1.90