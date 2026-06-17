What is The Nations Championship? Explaining rugby's new competition, fixtures, format, how to watch in UK

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England will host New Zealand in November. Alex Davidson - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

Billed as a "North vs. South" competition, the Nations Championship will see rugby's top international teams compete against each other over two phases in July and November.

The Six Nations sides (England, Ireland, Wales, Scotland, France and Italy) will face six southern hemisphere teams (New Zealand, South Africa, Australia, Argentina, Japan and Fiji) across six rounds: Three in the "southern series" in July and another three in the "northern series" in November.

Following that, there will be a finals weekend in London.

Here is everything you need to know about the tournament.

What is the tournament for?

The tournament is an attempt to add extra meaning to the traditional mid and end-of-year Test matches.

Typically, northern hemisphere teams will travel south for a series in the middle of the year and vice-versa in November/December, with nothing (other than pride) on the line.

The Nations Championship combines everyone for a biennial competition that will have an eventual overall winner.

Teams will play one match against a rival nation before moving on to the next across six weekends in July and November, as opposed to the traditional multi-test series.

How does it work?

Twickenham will host the first Nations Championship final. Ross MacDonald/SNS Group via Getty Images

While countries will face opponents from the opposite hemisphere, they will be in a table with their domestic counterparts.

For example, the Six Nations teams will be in one table and the Rugby Championship sides, as well as Japan and Fiji, will be placed in another.

After the six rounds, teams will face the equivalent team from the rival table.

For example, if Scotland were to finish third in the northern table and Australia are third southern standings, they will face off on finals weekend for overall third place.

Teams will earn four points for a win, two for a draw. Bonus points will be awarded for losing by seven points or fewer and scoring four tries.

There is also a overall competition between the hemisphere, with points awarded in the final round of matches. For example, if Ireland were to face New Zealand in a finals match, Ireland would win a point for the northern hemisphere.

Who will England play?

England face a tricky stint this summer for two reasons. First, they face three tough opponents in the world champion South Africa, Fiji and Argentina.

The other factor Steve Borthwick's side have to contend with is a gruelling travel schedule. England will head from the UK to Johannesburg before returning home to face Fiji in Liverpool the week after.

They will then head to Santiago del Estero in Argentina for their final game.

By the time they get home after the Argentina Test, the squad would have travelled around 40,000 miles in the space of a month.

In November, they will host Australia, Japan and New Zealand at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

July fixtures

Saturday, July 4, 2026

Japan vs. Italy, Tokyo Chichibunomiya Stadium, Tokyo. Time TBC.

New Zealand vs. France, One New Zealand Stadium, Christchurch. 8.10 a.m. BST.

Australia vs. Ireland, Allianz Stadium, Sydney. 11.10 a.m. BST.

Fiji vs. Wales, Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff. Time TBC.

South Africa vs. England, Ellis Park, Johannesberg. 4.10 p.m. BST.

Argentina vs. Scotland, Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Cordoba. 8 p.m. BST.

Saturday, July 11, 2026

New Zealand vs. Italy, Hnry, Wellington. 6.10 a.m. BST.

Australia vs. France, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane. 8.40 a.m. BST.

Japan vs. Ireland, McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle (Australia) 11 a.m. BST.

Fiji vs. England, Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool. 2.10 p.m. BST.

South Africa vs. Scotland, Loftus Versfeld, Pretorgia. 4.40 p.m. BST.

Argentina vs. Wales, Estadio San Juan de Bicentenario, San Juan. 8 p.m. BST.

Saturday July 18, 2026

Japan vs. France, Tokyo National Stadium, Tokyo. Time TBC

New Zealand vs. Ireland, Eden Park, Auckland. 8.10 a.m. BST.

Australia vs. Italy, HBF Park, Perth. 11.10 a.m. BST.

Fiji vs. Scotland, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh. Time TBC

South Africa vs. Wales, Kings Park Stadium, Durban. Time TBC

Argentina vs. England, Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades, Santiago del Estero. 8.00 p.m. BST.

How to watch Nations Championship in the UK

The Nations Championship will be live and free-to-air on ITV in the UK.