'Massive hill to climb': Departing coach Fisher's admission of Wallabies World Cup chances

Departing Wallabies assistant coach Laurie Fisher has called out Australia's Super Rugby sides and the national team for too often failing to perform at a consistently high level as he stares down his final three Tests with the group.

Confirming the upcoming first leg of the Nations Championship as his last with the Wallabies -- alongside outgoing coach Joe Schmidt -- the 25-year coaching veteran, often dubbed 'Lord', spoke to journalists in Sydney about the importance of the upcoming three Tests off the back of their disappointing end-of-year tour, before he made a frank admission of their chances at next year's Rugby World Cup, hosted in Australia.

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Coming within seconds of taking the British & Irish Lions series to a decider in Sydney and earning a record-breaking win over the Springboks in Johannesburg, they failed to kick on, hardly threatening the All Blacks in the Bledisloe Cup series before suffering four straight defeats in Europe, the first Wallabies team in 67 years to go winless during a European tour. By season's end they sat on a 5-10 record.

"Well, there's no one thing," Fisher said when asked what the biggest area of focus was for the Wallabies ahead of the Nations Championship and next year's World Cup.

"It's knowing your game, being absolutely familiar with your game and committing to your game.

"It only takes one person to let you down in any particular thing. You can have the best defence system in the world, if one person knocks off, that's what creates opportunity. It's not system, it's not this, it's not that. We need to make sure that we drive and the players drive 100% buy-in.

"If you make a mistake, you make a mistake, but you never make an effort mistake. And if we continue to grow that mentality, grow our skill sets; collision, physicality, set piece, you name it, there are so many things.

Wallabies players react to their upset loss to Italy in Udine, November 8, 2025 Photo by Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

"But I do believe, looking at Super Rugby, and even Wallabies, we just have too great a capacity to blow hot and cold and I think if we can blow hot and hotter and get used to delivering that week in, week out, which means that our training is of a level week in, week out, session by session. I think putting two, three, four, five performances in a row together will grow the confidence. In my mind, that's what I think we need to drive."

He continued his frank assessment of the group when asked the side's chances at the upcoming World Cup, labelling the challenge as a "huge ask" and a "massive hill to climb".

Currently ranked eighth on the world rankings ladder the Wallabies face a daunting task, set to play arch rivals New Zealand in the group stages for the first time, with a win over the All Blacks likely to set them on the trajectory of facing two-time defending champions South Africa in the quarterfinals.

"I wouldn't sit here and bet my house on us winning the World Cup, but I would bet my house on everybody involved giving an absolute red hot go and having beliefs that they can, and we'll see what happens.

"Is there quality? Yes, there is. Are there good coaches? Yes, there are. Is there depth? I think it's growing but again you look at New Zealand, you look at South Africa, you look at France, you look at England, you've got Ireland and all those other teams like the top 10, 12 teams it's tough."