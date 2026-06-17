All Blacks squad inbound: Chiefs-Canes shift, veterans under pressure, captaincy options

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Dave Rennie will name his first All Blacks squad on Monday, two days after the Super Rugby Grand Final between the Hurricanes and Chiefs.

As with the start of every new era, there is huge intrigue around what shifts Rennie will make and who of the old guard will be retained for stability.

Read on as we Liam Napier previews Rennie's historic first squad.

Rookies:

Wholesale changes are not expected as Rennie officially gets his feet under the national desk to unveil his first All Blacks squad on Monday but after a shifting sands Super Rugby season, there will be room for fresh faces.

Rennie, for all his promise to select on form, isn't likely to immediately cast aside a host of veterans. There could be the odd surprise, maybe a true-blue bolter, even, but the All Blacks are traditional rusty starters and Rennie will need time to assess how and where he can evolve this team.

Injuries, though, will open the door to changes.

Will Jordan isn't expected to be fit until the third Test in July - and with the South African tour on the horizon there's no point rushing him back from a recurring calf injury.

Jordan's notable absence leaves an opening in the outside backs where Hurricanes wingers Josh Moorby and Fehi Fineanganofo and Chiefs fullback Isaac Hutchinson are pushing for their first All Blacks callups.

Fineanganofo signed a two-year contract with Newcastle prior to his breakout season with the Hurricanes.

Regardless of whether he stays or goes, though, there's nothing stopping Rennie selecting him for Tests against France, Italy and Ireland next month.

After a season in which he's turned heads with his finishing prowess, why not try to convince the equal single season try-scoring record holder to bail on Newcastle and remain in New Zealand?

Xavier Numia [L] has rocketed into contention for a spot in the All Blacks front-row after a stellar season for the Hurricanes Phil Walter/Getty Images

Moorby, one try behind Fineanganofo before this weekend's Super Rugby final, has also benefited from the Hurricanes attacking masterclass this season.

Returning from France, Moorby's versatility, composure in the air, anticipation and execution have combined to force his name into the All Blacks frame.

Hutchinson's absence from the Super final through injury hurts his case but his speed and strength in contact marks him a serious prospect, too.

German-born Blues openside Anton Segner is on the cusp of his maiden callup, too, but in the stacked loose forwards he must edge out Du'Plessis Kirifi, Chiefs captain Luke Jacobson or Simon Parker.

Loosehead prop is the other area where new blood is guaranteed with Tamaiti Williams' injury absence paving the way for at least one rookie loosehead to join Ethan de Groot.

Hurricanes prop Xavier Numia has been on the radar for several years. This season, though, his scrummaging has significantly improved while his ball carrying and workrate around the park are everything demanded from a modern-day front rower.

Chiefs-Canes shift:

Gone are the days of the Crusaders dominated dynasty. Last week's crushing semifinal defeat in Hamilton confirmed the Crusaders are not the team they once were.

While the defending champions rallied from a mid-season slump - successive away losses to the Reds and Force - to reach the final four, a 9-7 record that included one victory against Australian opposition signals the cream of New Zealand rugby's crop no longer resides in Christchurch.

Scott Robertson held onto some Crusaders players such as Sevu Reece too long. He did, to be fair, overlook David Havili and Ethan Blackadder. Now, though, there could be more casualties after the Chiefs and Hurricanes proved they are, by far, New Zealand's two elite teams.

Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, Leicester Fainga'anuku and Noah Hotham are considered locks but with Scott Barrett possibly out for the year following back surgery, Williams recovering from his back illness and Jordan nursing a calf complaint, the Crusaders contingent in Rennie's All Blacks could be minimal.

Jamie Hannah impressed in the second row, Kyle Preston added serious impact off the bench at halfback with his speed and running threat and Christian Lio-Willie consistently performed. That trio, though, are fringe selections. Veterans under pressure:

Hurricanes fullback Josh Moorby could be the beneficiary of Will Jordan's injury Joe Allison/Getty Images

Beauden Barrett's form for the battling Blues - after they finished their freefalling campaign with five straight defeats - has been heavily scrutinised.

Barrett endured a difficult season where he largely struggled to impose his presence on contests.

While his tactical kicking remains a weapon, Barrett's running game was notably lacking and the accuracy of his passing deteriorated as the season progressed. How much of that can be attributed to the Blues malaise and their conservative system/style is the unknown.

There's no doubt the 35-year-old Barrett is in the twilight of his career but in a new team, with a new attacking structure, surrounded by better players and coaches, Barrett could yet regain his spark with the All Blacks.

While Ruben Love's continued emergence is altering the picture he is not the finished product and must yet prove himself on the Test scene.

The true playmaking squeeze won't hit the All Blacks until Richie Mo'unga satisfies the eligibility criteria by playing provincial rugby leaving Barrett, Love and McKenzie, all of whom can switch to fullback, to contest the No. 10 jersey for now.

Returning from abroad:

Ardie Savea, Anton Lienert-Brown and Rieko Ioane return from offshore stints.

Savea and Lienert-Brown captured the League One title in Japan under Rennie with Kobe, while Ioane has predominantly featured on the wing with Leinster who lost the Champions Cup final and will contest this weekend's URC decider against the Bulls.

Historically long serving players who take sabbaticals while remaining committed to NZ rugby immediately return to the All Blacks.

This time around Savea could, potentially, be spelled from some, or all, of the July Tests to preserve his body for the looming South African tour while the vastly experienced Lienert-Brown and Ioane face competition to retain their places.

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Lienert-Brown's ability to play both midfield roles has long earned him selection on the All Blacks bench. He's likely to have impressed Rennie en route to the Japanese title but Timoci Tavatavanawai's power ball carrying and turnover ability offers an enticing point of difference.

Ioane was on the slide, slipping out of the All Blacks first choice 23, before venturing to Dublin for six months but Caleb Tangitau's season ending injury leaves room in the outside back department - and maybe Rennie can inspire the best from Ioane at centre too.

New captain:

Rennie was always expected to anoint a new captain - and overhaul the leadership group. A replacement skipper is now guaranteed, though, with Scott Barrett sidelined after back surgery, possibly for the remainder of the year.

While Barrett, once he regains fitness, will remain a leader in the All Blacks, he's unlikely to regain the captaincy. He was, truth be told, always a reluctant All Blacks captain.

Jordie Barrett could be outside candidate for All Blacks captain, with Ardie Savea the more fancied frontrunner Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Savea, Jordie Barrett and Codie Taylor are the realistic contenders to assume the captaincy.

Savea is the clear frontrunner, provided he features in July, with Taylor under pressure from Samisoni Taukei'aho and Asafo Aumua and highly unlikely to play full matches.

A back as a captain is not unheard of but Jordie Barrett, at this stage of his career, seems better placed as the leading deputy.