Maro Itoje 'on board with plan' for England rest - Steve Borthwick

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Maro Itoje is set for a rest from England duty. Photo by Dan Mullan - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

Steve Borthwick will rest England captain Maro Itoje this summer unless injury strikes in the second row over the weekend.

Itoje is set to be stood down for next month's Tests against South Africa, Fiji and Argentina following a year that saw him lead the British and Irish Lions to a series victory against Australia, play in the autumn and Six Nations campaigns and mourn the death of his mother.

It would also be in recognition of the 31-year-old having completed more Test minutes than any other player in the game over the last decade.

But while acknowledging that giving Itoje the summer off "would be the right thing to do", Borthwick will wait to see if George Martin and Alex Coles emerge unscathed from their matches on Friday and Saturday.

Martin starts for England in their non-cap international against a France XV in Vannes before Coles packs down for Northampton in the Gallagher Prem final against Exeter at Allianz Stadium.

If either or both are injured, Borthwick insists he may be forced to think again knowing that he would be left with Itoje and Ollie Chessum as his only front line locks for their Nations Championship opener against South Africa on July 4.

Steve Borthwick explained his plan to rest Maro Itoje. Getty

Borthwick said: "Maro's circumstances have been very specific and the right thing to do, in a best-case scenario, would be for him not to be with the England squad this summer.

"Maro had a period this year where he was injured and had to deal with a personal situation on the back of captaining the Lions.

"What I want to make sure is that it's also the right thing for the team. Clearly, the context is key. There are a number of different factors we take into consideration, one of those being other player availability in the position.

"Any discussion with a player about missing an opportunity to represent their country is challenging. Maro is fully on board with the plan."

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Under the terms of the Professional Game Partnership agreed between the Rugby Football Union and Prem clubs, Borthwick also has the ultimate say on whether Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Alex Mitchell play at Twickenham on Saturday.

Exeter wing Feyi-Waboso could make a comeback from a facial injury while Northampton scrum-half Alex Mitchell is close to a return from a pulled hamstring.

Both players would be in the matchday 23 against South Africa, but Borthwick hinted that they will be involved in the Prem final if at all possible.

"We want players playing in big games, competing for trophies and hopefully being involved in tight games where decisions have to be made, much like in Test rugby," Borthwick said.

"I want players playing in as many big games as possible because that is good for the England team, but each decision is taken on an individual basis."

Benhard Janse van Rensburg is poised to make his England debut off the bench in Friday's clash with France.

South Africa-born Janse van Rensburg does not qualify for England on residency grounds until July 8 but is able to be picked because the Stade de la Rabine showdown is not a Test.